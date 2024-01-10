Malaika Arora is TOO HOT TO HANDLE in Anita Dongre’s embroidered dress with a wilderness-inspired jacket

Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s OG fashion queen who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, bold choices, charm, and confidence, has once again graced the spotlight in Anita Dongre’s creations, displaying a fusion finesse that sets a new standard in style. Styled by the talented Maneka Harisinghani, the Bollywood diva effortlessly blends traditional finesse with western elegance while leaving onlookers swooning and gushing over her classy outfit. Doesn’t the diva look seriously fiery? We’re undeniably obsessed with this classy outfit.

So, without any delays, let’s explore the details of the fashionista, Malaika Arora’s extraordinary fashion statement and witness a fusion of sophistication and boldness in every detail. Are you prepared? Let’s just jump right in.

Malaika Arora looked incomparably gorgeous in a fusional statement fit

The Patakhaa actress’ stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, recently ended up setting Instagram on fire by sharing pictures of the diva in a multi-colored fusional finesse ensemble. This outfit featured the Symphony Of The Wilderness blue dress, worth Rs. 1,30,000, created by none other than the creative fashion maven, Anita Dongre. This upper-thigh length statement piece depicts beautiful songs of the forest that end up creating an incomparable symphony, every day. The Om Shanti Om actress’ exquisite silk ensemble is laden with traditional Zardozi, mirror, thread, and sequin embroidery to create its fabulous patterns.

The piece also has a deep and plunging neckline and a deep back neck with sleek straps, adding a layer of sultriness to the outfit. The talented Happy New Year actress further chose to layer the stylish dress with a sassy Maroon and black colored jacket from Anita Dongre’s Nocturnal Wilderness set worth Rs. 1,80,000, which is based on the magic created by the nocturnal life of the forest. The classy silk and georgette jacket with traditional Zardozi work and sequin embroidery creatively depicts the gleam of fireflies and nocturnal flowers at night and makes a proper fusion statement. We’re in love!

Malaika Arora’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks were also perfect

Furthermore, the Dil Se actress chose to complete her ensemble with metallic gold pumps wedges heels that rounded out her fusional ensemble while bringing a rather harmonious appeal to her modern ensemble. Meanwhile, she further chose to add statement accessories to her oh-so-classy ensemble like a traditional gold and silver-based necklace with crystals and threadwork along with matching designer kadha bracelets and a matching statement ring to complete the look. These complement the Moving In With Malaika star’s outfit, don’t they? It’s quite safe to say that the diva looks TOO HOT to handle in this ensemble, doesn’t she?

Last but not least, the Housefull actress’ hair and beauty game was also visibly on point as she chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back while perfectly framing her face. On the other hand, the Dabangg actress also opted for an oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, metallic pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, heavily blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the glossiest peach-colored lip oil, which accentuated her natural beauty while elevating her alluring look. We’re absolutely obsessed with the diva’s choices.

Doesn’t Malaika Arora look sincerely sexy in this incredible fusional ensemble? What did you think of her super classy outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

