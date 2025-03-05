Malaika Arora vs Shibani Dandekar: Who styled the Rs 48,000 leather dress better?

When it comes to the media industry, fashion face-offs are a common occurrence. A recent one featured the evergreen Malaika Arora and the talented Shibani Dandekar. Both divas styled the same leather dress from Antithesis. Let’s take a closer look at how they each styled it.

Malaika Arora

The graceful dancer Malaika Arora took to social media to share snaps of herself in a stunning leather dress from Antithesis. Owning the color red, the actress looked fabulous in the ensemble. The high-collared turtleneck dress perfectly complemented her well-maintained figure.

Flaunting her untied locks, Arora styled her hair straight. Giving it more of a party look, she struck her best poses in a luminescent light. Opting for a contoured makeup base to match the aesthetics of the photoshoot, Malla served her best look.

Applying some bronzer, she topped off her look with a dark brown shade to complement her outfit. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore a pair of feather-style danglers and added a ring.

Shibani Dandekar

Serving like a goddess, Shibani Dandekar slayed in the same red leather dress as Malaika. Going all posh with her look, she added the perfect touch of style with a pair of red pointed heels. Delivering her best pose against a blue background, the dress looked stunning on her.

Slaying in a messy high-top bun, she let a few strands fall naturally around her face. Adding a touch of elegance with her choice of accessories, she wore multiple bold gold-toned bracelets on one hand and paired them with heavy gold hoops.

Striking a power pose, she opted for a more natural base for her makeup. With a touch of highlighter, she tied her look together with a shiny pink lip shade. For the final touches, she added some mascara to accentuate her eyes.

Both stars, Shibani Dandekar and Malaika Arora, perfectly nailed the look in their own styles. The Welcome star gave it more of a night-out vibe, while Dandekar kept it posh for a fancy dinner. With their fashion choices, both of them served the perfect blend of elegance and fierceness.

Who do you think styled the leather outfit better? Let us know in the comments below!