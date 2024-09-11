Malaika Arora’s ivory gown with 3d floral details prove that she needs no color to shine

When it comes to Bollywood fashion icons, Malaika Arora has long reigned supreme. She doesn’t just set trends; she makes bold fashion statements with every outfit she wears. Her recent appearance in a white floral gown is an example of this. Let us take a closer look at her outfit that has once again raised the bar.

A halter neckline is featured on the gown to accentuate Malaika’s elegant silhouette, while the dramatic cape sleeves lend it an additional flair. The halter neckline complements the backless design of the gown that frames Malaika’s shoulders and neckline.

However, the fine aspect about the gown is the small and elaborate touches. On the sleeve and the waist, there are strategically placed and expertly crafted floral structures which help give the dress that aesthetic appeal, turning the dress from being attractive to stunning.

Malaika’s choice of accessories to accompany her dress was minimalistic, but they radiated sophistication. Her pearl drop earrings not only gave it an elegant vibe, but complemented the gown very much. On the other hand, a sleek cuff bracelet added on to this elegance by providing a soft contrast with the pearls.The minimal accessories allowed the gown to be the focal point.

Malaika’s look was on point and so was her makeup. She rocked a brown smokey eye, adding some depth to her eyes. To balance it, she opted for nude, glossy lips while her cheeks were flushed and glowing.

Her hair was styled in a textured ponytail with a side part that was practically a definition of chic and it ensured that every detail was in perfect harmony.

When it comes to Bollywood’s fashionistas, Malaika Arora’s wardrobe can give anyone a run for their money. Her style game is as strong as her yoga poses and her recent look was no different.

Right from her backless gown down to her pearl accessories and flawless face, Malaika just happens to be living proof of “Why fashion is fun." Watch out for her since she appears to be redefining the rules of slaying it in style one outfit at a time!