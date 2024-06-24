Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of Bollywood fashion, is known for her striking fashion statements, unique sense of style, and bold as well as fashion-forward ensembles. As expected, the modern fashionista has once again set the internet on fire.

The style icon recently left fans speechless with her mesmerizing look in a fiery purple saree. The drape's vibrant hue and elegant silhouette stole the show, making it a social media sensation. We’re head-over-heels in love with this piece.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Malaika Arora’s beyond-stylish purple ensemble to understand how the Happy New Year actress was able to deliver such a jaw-dropping and show-stopping look that made every viewer’s heart skip a beat.

Malaika Arora looked incomparable in a pretty purple saree:

The Dabangg actress was recently spotted wearing a regal vibrant saree that suited her like a charm. The classy saree, from Arpita Mehta’s leTs collection, is worth Rs. 98,000, and honestly, seeing how beautiful it looks on the pretty Housefull actress, we can honestly say it’s worth every penny. The exquisite purple mirror and rose gold sequin saree, adorned with cutdana hand embroidery, is truly a masterpiece.

The elegant drape's edges were adorned with intricate floral-inspired embroidery, adding a touch of sophistication to the entire ethnic ensemble. The vibrant hue of the saree looked absolutely stunning against the actress' radiant complexion. Additionally, the pallu of the breathtaking saree was beautifully embellished with champagne gold bead droplets, enhancing the overall charm and beauty of the saree.

This stellar saree was complemented by a charming sleeveless blouse with a circle neckline and a daring plunging neckline. The blouse was adorned with exquisite hand-embroidered sequin work, making it the perfect choice for any modern bride's fantasy. The sparkling embellishments on the blouse, along with its broad straps, added a touch of allure to the overall look.

Such a beautiful and intoxicating saree is just perfect for the upcoming wedding season. Furthermore, the star completed her outfit with matching gold heels featuring a comfortable base. It also gave a rather modern and mesmerizing aesthetic to her look. With this comfortable outfit, Malla proved the fact that purple is just perfect for your BFF’s wedding.

Malaika Arora’s fashionable accessories and glam picks:

Malaika decided to make her ethnic outfit the focal point of the show, while also elevating the stunning ensemble with intricately embellished ethnic accessories such as a choker-style gold necklace adorned with colorful gemstones and dainty droplets. She complemented the look with coordinating cascading earrings and rings to enhance the overall appeal of the outfit.

Additionally, she tied her dark and luscious hair up and styled it into a well-tied bun with a middle parting, making it super easy to manage. This also gave a rather femme and fabulous vibe to her otherwise stylish hairstyle with flicks on both sides of her face, framing it to perfection.

The Pataakha actress further showcased her natural beauty by opting for natural-looking makeup that accentuated her features. For this, she added a hint of blush on her cheeks with some shiny and spectacular matte nude lipstick. Her minimalistic makeup look had us taking notes. With this look, she undoubtedly made a convincing case for simplicity.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s latest look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

