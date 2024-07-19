From casual to chic: 5 Bollywood actresses who ooze out inspiration on how to slay turtleneck dresses

Bollywood actresses always make sure they make a striking style statement every time they step out. From the latest trends to picking a throwback style and turning it into a hot trend, the fashionistas inspire us with impeccable fashion moments every day.

One such hot trend that we spotted these B-town girlies slaying in was the turtleneck dresses. Exuding effortless elegance with minimal efforts to turn it up all glam for a night out, turtleneck dresses offer endless possibilities. Trust us, these leading ladies aren't just wearing it; they are redefining it. Forget the boring old turtleneck! Bollywood's leading ladies are taking this classic piece and turning it into something totally awesome.

From rocking a sleek turtleneck dress for promotions to slaying it on red carpets, these versatile dresses are hands down easy to style. So, ditch the fashion rut and get ready to be inspired by these 5 Bollywood actresses who demonstrated the power of the turtleneck dress in the best way possible.

5 Bollywood actresses who gave us inspiration on how to style turtleneck dresses

1. Sara Ali Khan sizzles in a bodycon black turtleneck dress with lobster detailing

Looking every bit stunning, Sara Ali Khan opted for a stunning black sequin turtleneck dress to slay on the red carpets of the Filmfare Awards. This chic and blingy dress was picked from designer Jean Louis Sabaji’s shelves, and Sara rocked it like a pro.

The floor-length sequined number sparkled like a disco ball, and the coolest part of it was a giant crystal lobster on the side! The whole look screamed ultra-glam, with a halter turtleneck, a daring thigh-high slit, and an open-back design added to the oomph.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Kedarnath actress dazzled the stylish look as she opted for simple black earrings and chic black ankle-strap high stilettos to complement her overall look. Letting the dress do all the talking, she opted for dewy makeup and jazzed it up with smokey eyes. Sticking with a sleek bun, she kept her look elegant and stylish.

2. Alia Bhatt and style go hand-in-hand and this turtleneck dress is a proof

Rocking a Saint Laurent turtleneck dress, Alia Bhatt brought in glamor and style all wrapped in one. The Brahmastra actress set a perfect example of how a simple black dress can also look extremely chic when styled right.

Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Alia’s sleeveless turtleneck dress was paired with a one-shoulder cape. This cape elegantly flowed along the length of the outfit, adding the right amount of drama.

To complete her monotone, stylish look, Ms. Bhatt went her staple route with glam and kept a natural and minimalistic approach. With a dewy makeup base and subtle nude highlights on her cheeks and lips, she looked exceptionally graceful. For her hair, Alia stylishly opted for messy beach waves and styled her look with a pair of eye-catching earrings and a cuff bracelet.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to rock a monotone Schiaparelli dress

The Jailer actress played muse to fashion designer houses Schiaparelli and ALAIA and picked an all-black turtleneck dress. Featuring bodycon figure-hugging silhouette and full sleeves, the outfit accentuated the diva’s curves in the best way possible. The highlight of her outfit was a black leather detail at the waist that gave the illusion of a skirt.

Adding the perfect amount of oomph to her look were the stylish shoulder-dust golden earrings. They added so much glam to her look without shifting the focus from her monotone ensemble.

Styling her look with sleek black heels, Tamannaah tied her tresses in a neat bun and completed her look with subtle makeup. With contoured cheeks, nude lips, and mascara-laden eyelashes, this stylish diva pulled off a classic look with ease.

4. A chunky belt and turtleneck dress, Kriti Sanon rocks a Michael Kors outfit

Dressing to impress always, Kriti Sanon is a style diva who knows how to rock every silhouette with ease. The Mimi actress opted for a stunning crimson-hued Stretch Cashmere Blend Turtleneck dress by Michael Kors and looked gorgeous.

This body-hugging dress featured a high turtleneck collar with full sleeves that added the right amount of sophistication and elegance to her look. The outfit comes with a heavy price tag of INR 64,460 (USD 770).

Jazzing up her outfit, Kriti opted to accessorize her look with a dramatic belt and dark brown leather boots by Michel Kors. The entire look was straight out of Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2023 catwalk collection - By The Numbers. The Housefull 4 actress made a perfect styling choice by keeping her tresses tamed in a sleek hairstyle and going for subtle and natural makeup. With mascara-laden eyelashes, Kriti rounded her look with blushed cheeks and nude lips.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a classic bodycon black dress

Turning heads comes naturally to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and she never fails at it! Donning a classic bodycon dress with a turtleneck, Ms Kapoor looked nothing less than a goddess at the trailer launch of her movie Crew. This black gown was from the shelves of Alberta Ferretti.

Featuring a floor-grazing silhouette, the gown hugged her curves perfectly, with bold cut-outs on the shoulders that added a touch of drama. Talk about pulling off both bold and beautiful; the stretchy organza fabric accentuated the diva’s curves in the most graceful ways. This showstopper comes with a hefty price tag of INR 99,466 (USD 1,200).

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Jab We Met actress complemented the outfit with Gianvito Rossi’s Elle 85mm point-toe mules at INR 65,482 (USD 790). She styled her silky tresses with a middle-parted hairstyle and opted for subtle makeup. With contoured cheeks, smokey eyes, and oodles of mascara on her lashes, Kareena gave us an inspiration-worthy look in the most effortless way.

Turtleneck dresses are certainly back in trend, and these Bollywood actresses have already jumped on the bandwagon by styling them gracefully. While we loved all these 5 looks, comment down below and tell us which one is your favorite.

