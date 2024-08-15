5 ways to pull off the sweater vest trend just like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others

Have you ever glanced at your sweater vest and thought OH-SO Boring? Well, it’s because you’re tired of wearing it the same way and now looking for fresh, stylish ideas. If you’re curious about how to style your sweater vest, we have some exciting tips that will transform your dull sweater vest into a wardrobe hero all season long.

When it comes to rocking a trendy look, sweater vest pieces are often considered underrated. But this classic versatile piece, if worn with fashion precision, can turn out to be a trendsetter, grabbing attention at every event. Whether you’re stepping out for some casual meetings or brunch with your girlies, these five ways to style your sweater vest coat are worth trying.

5 ways to style your Sweater vest

Here are some interesting, fresh, celebrity-inspired tips on styling your sweater vest and incorporating it into your daily wardrobe.

Layer over a button-down shirt

Deepika Padukone, known for her modern statement, was seen styling a sleeveless sweater vest with a white button-down shirt. This classic shirt and plus-size sweater vest combo is a must-try for casual outings or formal meetings. To add style to the outfit, the actress wore beige trousers, matching them with a sweater vest.

Deepika Padukone complemented her look with nude brownish lipstick, smokey eyes, and pencil heels. Instead of tying her hair, she chose to style it down, giving it an elegant touch.

Wear as not so ordinary co-ord set

Kaira Advani served an airport look in an off-white co-ord set with a sleeveless sweater vest, and pants worn over a blue-lining shirt. The actress opted for classy sunglasses and kept her hair tied with a middle partition for a cool appearance. The actress finished her look with minimal-heel footwear, perfect for an effortless sleek look.

You can also accessorize your outfit with some cool hoop earrings, a watch, or bracelets for a more stylish and sophisticated look.

Turtleneck top with a sweater vest

Transform your usual sweater vest look by pairing it with a turtleneck top, perfect for casual getaways. Kareena Kapoor enjoyed her vacation with Malaika Arora, wearing a black and white sleeveless sweater vest over a turtleneck top and blue jeans. The actress looked simple yet stylish with bold red lips, hair down, and cool black sunglasses.

You can elevate your bold look by adding a hoop earring and cool boots. It seems stylish, Right?

Pair with a Tee top

Deepika Padukone showed how mixing different styles can create a modern chic look, making it worth trying. The actress wore a white and blue sweater vest over a white short-sleeved t-shirt. She opted for a messy bun for a casual look and accessorized her look with a delicate chain and round earrings. With minimal makeup, the actress made this outfit perfect for a last-minute urge to step out.

If you’re stepping out for brunch, you can style this look by keeping your hair down, wearing a bracelet, and completing the look with elegant stilettos.

Go for a chic look

Want to style your sweater vest for a chic look? Then, style it like a Hina Khan. Hina Khan paired her peppy green sweater vest with a button-down white shirt with half-rolled sleeves. Instead of simple jeans, Hina wore her green sweater vest with a denim skirt, black stockings, and ankle boots.

For a stylish appearance, you can accessorize your look with a cable-knit sweater vest, statement earrings, an elegant neckpiece, and a bracelet, making the outfit perfect for a fabulous vacation look.

And that’s all—our five sweater vest styling tips will inspire you to step out all glammed up and make you feel that your OH-SO boring item is now everything you need for a sophisticated, chic look.

So what do you think? Which sweater vest style caught your attention? Comment down below and let us know.

