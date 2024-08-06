Mira Rajput Kapoor is back in town, and her airport-style game is as strong as ever. Shahid Kapoor’s wife opted for a casual and chic ensemble that's perfect for Gen-Z fashion queens on the go. Not just her outfit, we also loved how she flaunted her incomparable smile and natural beauty.

Well, whether you’re gearing up for a much-needed vacation or picking a simple fit for your trip back home, you always need a casually chic look. So, let’s just zoom in to have a detailed glance at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest airport appearance.

While Bollywood divas often go all out with fashion-forward ensembles for their airport looks, Mira Rajput Kapoor showed us that even a simple outfit can hit just the right mark.

The businesswoman’s comfortably stylish look featured a light-green crop top with a rather oversized silhouette. The contrasting white graphic print on the diva’s casual crop top also elevated its overall style. The Gen-Z-approved top looked really great on her. The unique and light hue also glowed against the health enthusiast’s complexion—we’re totally taking notes!

Further, Mira paired this stylish T-shirt with relaxed, high-waisted pants. The black pants also had a rather wide-legged and baggy style, which enhanced the overall appeal of the ensemble. We are sincerely obsessed with Shahid Kapoor’s boo’s airport-ready outfit.

Furthermore, the Farzi actor’s wife completed her relaxed light-green and black airport ensemble with matching sneakers. They added a comfortable and sporty appeal to her modern and mesmerizing airport ensemble.

Coming to Mira’s airport-ready accessories, she took the minimalistic route. The list included black, dark-tinted sunglasses with a stylish wristwatch. She also added a ring to her finger to further elevate her look. These effortless choices added to her fit without stealing focus.

For her makeup look, the mother of two kept things natural. She went with a radiant base with expertly filled and well-shaped eyebrows. She also added a pop of color to her look with a pretty pink blush on her cheeks. Lastly, she decided to apply a touch of sheen to her lips with nourishing lip oil. We loved the diva’s subtle makeup choices.

Lastly, the beloved Bollywood wife’s hairstyle was also visibly on fleek. She left her dark tresses open and styled them into a natural, sleek, and straight look that perfectly framed her face. The simple and manageable hairstyle with a middle parting also added some major charm to Kapoor’s airport look.

