Mira Rajput is a true blue fiery fashionista. Shahid Kapoor’s wifey pulls out all the stops to serve the best fashion statements, and that’s just what she did, recently. The diva stepped out in a stylish black top with white pants and an effortlessly cool denim jacket. With this supremely stylish look, she legit proved the fact that her fashion game will always be incomparable.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the Mira Rajput outfit for some major fashion-forward style inspiration from the beyond-beloved Bollywood wife?

Mira Rajput is a fierce fashion queen, and her latest look was no exception. It featured a black sleeveless and lightweight stretch ribbed cotton jersey, which was also known as the ‘Black Anagram Tank Top in Cotton’, which also came with an unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 42,000. With a scooped and circular neckline and a body-hugging silhouette, this statement-worthy top from Loewe was absolutely on point.

The beloved Bollywood wife further paired it with ankle-length white pants in a high-waisted style. She smartly tucked her anagrammed jersey in to accentuate her slender and well-toned silhouette. Lastly, the comfortably stylish wide-legged silhouette of the white pants also added a touch of edginess to the otherwise chic look. She also layered it with a full-sleeved denim crop jacket, which was left open to display her simply stunning top. We loved it.

The Kabir Singh actor’s wife further completed the look with Dolce & Gabbana’s Pantofola ballerina sandals, which were delicately made In Italy. These classy sandals, worth Rs. 1,76,973, with intricate rhinestone embellishments and silver-plated hardware, totally added some much-needed sass and sparkle to the Mira Rajput dressing style. However, you can also pair a look as versatile as this one with boots for a chic twist.

Talking about her accessories, Mira kept her jewelry choices minimal, with small Gen-Z-approved golden hoops with matching blingy and metallic rings on her finger. She also added dark-tinted sunglasses with a bold black frame. These simplistic choices subtly added to her fierce look while letting it shine under some much-deserved spotlight.

For her makeup look, Kapoor went the subtle and natural-looking route and opted for a matte base with well-shaped eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with some light blush on her cheeks. The shiny highlighter on her cheeks also added some radiance. Lastly, her glossy nude lip gloss completed the look with a rather nourished and simply classy touch.

Coming to her hairstyle, the health enthusiast decided to leave her luscious locks open and styled them into a naturally wavy look. Her hair was also expertly combed to the side with a side parting. This ended up adding some bounce to her dark tresses— We’re undoubtedly obsessed with Mira Rajput fashion, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

