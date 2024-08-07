Mira Rajput Kapoor is a true blue fashion queen who has always made heads turn with her charming personality and her fashion finesse. The classy diva also made a visible case for her fashion supremacy earlier today when she stepped out in a classy sleeveless blue midi with a high-fashion bag that gave the outfit an unexpectedly luxurious twist. We totally adored the diva’s vibrant choices.

Let's take a closer look at Shahid Kapoor’s wifey’s simply stunning and vibrant outfit to glean some Mira Rajput-approved style tips.

Be it casual looks that rock or formal looks that slay, Mira Rajput knows just how to style and carry everything, and her fashion game is always on point. This was proven by her latest effortlessly stylish look for a day around the town. The cool outfit featured a sleeveless midi dress that looked all things amazing on the diva. It also had the brand’s official logo printed on the chest.

This classy pick, known as the Anagram embroidered ribbed cotton-jersey midi dress, was created by the fashion mavens at Loewe, and it worked wonders for Shahid Kapoor’s boo. The vibrant ensemble also came with a rather heavy price tag of approximately Rs.74,705. Its ribbed style added to the texture of the look, enhancing the businesswoman’s outfit.

Further, even the bodycon silhouette was just magic. It accentuated the diva’s fabulous curves and helped flaunt her well-toned frame. The classy dress also helped Mira elongate her legs, making her look even more awesome. The sporty pick also had a sophisticated high and circular neckline along with a super fiery slit at the hemline. She completed the look with strappy sandals, giving the whole ensemble a more casual and well-harmonized twist.

Coming to her accessories, Mira kept things simplistic and minimalistic. The list included black dark-tinted sunglasses. She added matching silver rings on her fingers to give a blingy touch to her sassy outfit. Her simple yet stylish choices ensured that all the attention remained stable on her vibrant outfit.

But that’s not all; even Rajput couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist to her look with a textured chalk Numéro Huit bag, crafted to perfection by none other than the creative geniuses at Polène. It also came with an unexpectedly hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 43,648.

For her hairstyle, Rajput chose to tie her dark locks up and styled them into a sleek ponytail with a well-combed and smooth base. This complemented her look and allowed her luscious locks to sway freely at the back. Lastly, Kapoor flaunted her natural beauty with a fresh-faced look. She added a pop of color with blush and nourishing lip tint with some sheen. However, her smile was the highlight of the look.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

