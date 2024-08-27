Keerthy Suresh has been going all out with her classy looks to promote her recent movie, Raghu Thatha, and this fiery display of fashion fabulousness has made quite a case for her fashion supremacy. She recently wore a sheer statement pastel-hued embroidered organza saree that looked all things awesome. In fact, the actress’ charming look legit left us feeling sincerely OBSESSED.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s just zoom right in and take a closer look at the actress’ statement green organza saree for a major serving of Keerthy Suresh-approved pretty ethnic look.

Sarees have time and again, made us swoon. They have been some of the most-worn picks for basically every celebratory occasion, especially weddings. In fact, the gorgeous saree worn by Keerthy Suresh recently would be just the perfect choice for all modern brides and even some trendy-worthy wedding guests. The sheer organza floral saree, created by the fashion geniuses at Aikeyah, was a work of modern art.

The classy pick, which effortlessly blended ethnic elegance with modern charm, also came with a rather hefty price tag of Rs. 68,500. The pastel hue of the saree was also just the prettiest. It elevated the whole pick while making the actress’ complexion glow and shine. The light-hued and sincerely detailed nature-inspired embroidery work on the six yards of elegance added some charm to the elegant pick.

The edges of the saree were also properly embellished with matching crystal and sequin work— It gave a touch of extravagance to the gasp-worthy. This was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with embellishments all over the same. The fitted blouse also had an alluring sweetheart neckline that gave a rather sultry and fiery twist to the otherwise incredible ensemble.

The well-draped saree literally helped her flaunt her curves. Such pretty sarees are just perfect for all sorts of celebrations, and we totally need them in our wardrobes for the ongoing wedding season. After all, Keerthy’s saree is all things versatile—It's perfect for basically everyone, be it the bride, a bridesmaid, a friend of the bride, or even other modern fashion queens.

Talking about her accessories, the Siren actress wisely kept things minimalistic. The list included dramatic pearl stud earrings, black dark-tinted sunglasses with a sleek frame, and a very stylish green-hued wristwatch which gave a rather formal and refined touch to her look. Further, even her makeup look was flawless. With subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner on fleek with a blushed and baked look, and the prettiest nude lipstick, she literally slayed the party wear organza saree look.

Even her dramatic hairstyle with a middle parting, a slight retro puff, and natural-looking sleek and straight look, was undoubtedly the best choice for this look. It also allowed for her luscious locks to beautifully cascade down her back and shoulders. This legit added to the overall charm of the whole look. It also perfectly framed her face while making sure that her minimalistic accessories were properly visible. We’re definitely taking notes, right here.

So, what did you think of the Keerti Suresh in saree look? Are you feeling inspired for the wedding season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

