Mira Rajput’s airport look ft. Ralph Lauren shirt, trendy denim skirt and a Prada bag worth Rs 3,38,332 is hands down the season’s best outfit

Mira Rajput Spotted today at the airport dressed in a denim skirt and white shirt, Mira showcased to style some classic pieces right. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira Rajput showed her fashion prowess with a stylish airport look today featuring a classic white shirt from Ralph Lauren. Her white button-down shirt which costs Rs 17,800 is a classic piece with a narrow shoulder design and long sleeves that have buttoned cuffs.

Mira rolled up the sleeves to give it a more relaxed, casual feel, adding a touch of effortless style. The shirt featured the brand's Signature embroidered Pony on the left chest, a hallmark of their craftsmanship.

To complement her shirt, Mira made sure it was neatly tucked in a blue denim skirt which had a side slit to make it look more fashionable and eye-catching. For the accessories, she opted for a brown Celine belt that she used to cinch her waist and add an extra edge. The classic and contemporary elements made her outfit an ideal choice for travelling.

The diva enhanced her airport look with an array of luxe accessories. carried a large Symbole embroidered tote bag from Prada, valued at a stunning Rs. 3,38,332. For footwear, she opted for Gucci ballet flats with tie up strings, priced at Rs. 42,648. Her footwear blended with the rest of the outfit.

She completed her accessories with Celine sunglasses. On her wrist she wore a stylish watch and also chose a delicate golden earring which accentuated her look.

Her make-up was flawlessly executed, featuring glossy lips and blushed cheeks that created a radiant and fresh-faced look. Her straight hair was left open, adding an overall relaxed and elegant vibe to her outfit.

Mira’s ensemble is a prime example of how to elevate airport fashion with classic and luxe pieces, proving that elegance and comfort can go hand-in-hand

