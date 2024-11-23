Mrunal Thakur serves Friday night inspo in maroon waistcoat top and denim jeans but her Rs 3,10,725 Miu Miu bag is main character

Mrunal Thakur has proved once more that she knows how to keep her style basic and stylish at the same time. She was recently seen in the city and was dressed in what we believe is a lovely outfit that is ideal for dinner dates. Mrunal’s fitted maroon top added a little color to her look. She teamed it with the usual denim jeans, making it easy and stylish at the same time. Now, let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The maroon waistcoat top from Zara, which can be perfectly described as bold and chic, gave an appropriate touch of glam to her otherwise casual appearance. When teamed with denim jeans, it was the perfect style equation for being fashionable yet comfy. Her look was a lesson in minimalism, and she nailed the perfect casual but cool vibe we’re always searching for when planning a dinner outing.

Still the biggest show stealer, you ask? The Jewels! Mrunal’s delicate bracelet and a classy wristwatch added some element of simplicity and grace. Carrying an eye-popping Miu Miu bag that costs a staggering Rs. 3,10,725, was just the right addition to her toned-down outfit, giving it the much-needed pinch of high-end elegance.

For her beauty game, Mrunal kept it minimal yet wow. With kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, and perfectly contoured cheeks, she created a flawless base that popped against her matte lip color. Her poker straight hair added a sleek, polished vibe to the overall look, tying everything together.

From a casual dinner date or an outing with friends, take inspiration from Mrunal's easy-breezy outfit. Keep comfortable, keep it classy, and don’t forget to add that one statement piece like her luxe Miu Miu bag to amp up your outfit game.

Mrunal Thakur has given a lot of stylish appearances one after the other, and we can’t help but appreciate that! Before stepping outside in her ensemble of maroon top and denim, she was spotted in another equally fabulous yet different outfit. This time around, she was seen in a green button-up shirt from H&M tucked neatly into a classic pair of boot-cut denim jeans, which is a style that is making a great comeback

From chic greens to bold maroons, Mrunal proves she’s got the knack for effortless, versatile fashion. Whether you’re running errands or heading out for dinner, take notes from her style playbook and make every outing a fashionable one!

