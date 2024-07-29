Raksha Bandhan, the joyous celebration of the sacred bond between siblings, is just around the corner. As the festive spirit fills the air, it's time to find the perfect outfit that reflects tradition and your unique style—wondering how to look for perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas?

Well, fret not, fashionistas. This year, embrace the world of ethnic wear with a modern twist. From the graceful Kareena Kapoor Khan and elegant Tamannaah Bhatia to the classy Kiara Advani, and others—These divas are here to help you celebrate with an ethnic outfit and a touch of celebrity flair!

From elegant sarees, chic jacketed co-ord sets, and stylish suits to fusional picks, We have curated a list of 7 celebrity-inspired Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas to help you slay the ethnic and elegant way, during the upcoming festive season. Are you ready for some ethnic motivation for the special occasion?

7 celebrity-approved stylish Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas:

Delicate sharara suit set:

Many people truly believe that sharara sets are boring and outdated, and if you’re one of them then, we’re sorry to say that you’re mistaken. Tamamnaah Bhatia’s latest Raksha Bandhan outfit was proof of their style and class. She wore an intricately embellished short and sleeveless purple kurta with an alluring neckline that was just suave.

This was paired with a pair of multicolored and layered Sharara pants which were all things classy. You can effortlessly elevate such Raksha Bandhan looks with classy pumps or heels and minimalistic accessories like statement earrings, Don’t forget to ace your makeup look with a radiant base for this traditional outfit.

Advertisement

Classy layered Anarkali suit:

If good looks were hazardous then all of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s classy looks would have to be banned. She proved this with a stylish pristine white anarkali suit look. It featured a cropped and sleeveless gold jacket which was layered over a long floor-length and full-sleeved kurta with a well-pleated and alluring neckline.

She also added a matching dupatta and juttis to slay the Raksha Bandhan look. You must ace the vibe with gold maximalist traditional accessories like pretty necklaces, earrings, matching rings on his fingers, and even bangles. Remember to add a natural makeup look with this classy yet modern style outfit.

Jacketed yellow sharara set:

Are you wondering if there is a way to create the perfect indo-western Raksha Bandhan outfit by mixing ethnic elegance with modern magic? Well then, Kiara Advani’s classy look is the answer to all of your Rakhi needs. She recently wore a yellow cropped top with matching sharara pants to flaunt her curves, keeping up with fashion trends.

Advertisement

She then layered the outfit with a matching long full-sleeved and embellished jacket with a frilly design for that touch of elegance. You can also make your look more sassy by adding a matching high-end bag with minimalistic accessories. Remember to complete your look with classy pumps and a dewy makeup look.

Femme sheer floral-printed saree:

If you want to look awesome in minimalistic Raksha Bandhan outfits, this one’s for you. Ananya Panday recently wore a sheer floral print saree with multicolored print, which fabulous piece. This was paired with a matching bralette-like sleeveless blouse with broad straps and a plunging neckline that was just the hottest piece ever.

Such elegant sarees can perfectly accentuate your curves, making onlookers head over heels in love with your style. We love the exceptional wedding guest outfit. You must add sparkling accessories like a sassy necklace and earrings to ace the vibe. Remember to add a delicate makeup look to make this a great Rakhi special dress.

Advertisement

Vibrant color-blocked Patiala suit:

Are you looking to rock your Rakhsha Bandhan outfit with an effortlessly stylish Punjabi vibe? Well then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s recent stylish look. She recently wore a pink and yellow color-blocked suit with a baggy Patiala salwar. This was paired with a short embroidered kurta and a matching embellished dupatta to rock such salwar suits.

You can easily elevate such stylish traditional Rakhi looks with cool traditional accessories and a fabulous as well as flawless makeup look. Also, go with a matching traditional hairstyle to complete the Punjabi Rakhi special dress.

Regal purple satin saree:

Do you want to serve a rather regal vibe with your Raksha Bandhan outfit this year? Well, then you really should take some fashion inspiration from Triptii Dimri. After all, she recently aced the ethnic look in a classy purple satin saree. This well-draped saree, with a bralette-like black sequin-embellished, looked just great on the diva.

Complete the outfit with matching sandals. You must also add some bling factor to the outfit with shimmery earrings and a matching necklace or a classy bracelet to create the ideal Raksha Bandhan look. Also, remember to rock the vibe with a rather natural makeup look for this one.

Advertisement

Pristine white embroidered suit:

Suhana Khan recently managed to effortlessly mesmerize her fans and followers in a delightful white suit that radiated grace and sophistication. The set featured an embellished sleeveless kurta with intricate embroidery and matching fitted churidar pants. You must also add a sheer white dupatta to complete such Raksha Bandhan outfits.

You must complete the look with matching heels. Try to elevate the look with some pearly white earrings and pretty white bangles or a contrasting emerald green necklace to create the Raksha Bandhan-ready vibe. Also, remember to go with a flawless makeup look with neutral-colored lip shades for this one.

With these 7 celebrity-inspired outfit ideas as your guide, you will easily be able to conquer the Raksha Bandhan style game. Remember, the key is to embrace your individuality. Don't be afraid to experiment with colors, textures, and silhouettes that flatter your figure and reflect your taste.

Which one of these celebrity-approved Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan’s embellished red Arpita Mehta saree is ideal wedding guest pick for Gen-Z fashionistas