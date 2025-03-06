Rashmika Mandanna brings poppy vibes to airport in bold red top paired with luxurious Prada bag worth about ₹1.7L

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen jetting off in style to Jaipur for the event and if we claimed not to adore her appearance, we would be lying. She looked red-hot with the modern-style top paired with the casual jeans and a luxurious touch. Curious to know the details? Let’s dive deep into the details of her airport look.

Rashmika Mandanna brought her cool and casual vibe to the airport. She was wearing a red top with a round neckline and sleeveless design, ensuring the relaxing touch with a hint of style. This top can effortlessly be styled for both everyday and casual outings and can be paired with shorts, jeans, and skirts.

The Chhaava actress decided to keep it elegant but just basic with the jeans. The high-on waist fitting with a wide-leg silhouette kept her airport appearance laid-back and minimal.

Over the years, we have noticed that Rashmika Mandanna is someone who is not a fan of going overboard and not too simple as well—just dressing up what the occasion demands. So, adding to the accessories, she accentuated her ears with the oversized stud earrings and a black band on her wrist.

Though her ensemble was simple, that didn’t stop the actress from giving it a luxurious twist. She casually carried an approximately Rs 1.71 lakh white Prada bag. Moreover, she covered her eyes with cool sunglasses.

Her makeup was quite minimalistic, mainly focusing on keeping it natural with not too many additions. Just some sunscreen and moisturizer, finishing off with the matte nude lipstick. But what actually melted our hearts was the bright smile and cheerful aura she carried.

Her hair was messily tied into a half-style with the rest of the low strands left loose, and as the final shot, she covered her feet with the chunky white Crocs that had quirky 3D designs all over them.

Rashmika Mandanna's outfit is just perfect to add a pop of color to the ensemble, making it easy to grab everyone’s attention. Style it at your best, showing that bold colors, when styled right, are suitable for all outings and dates.