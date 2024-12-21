Rashmika Mandanna’s orange kurta set worth Rs 2,71,875 is ultimate glow-up we all need this wedding season

When it comes to nailing festive vibes, Rashmika Mandanna has become our very own fairy godmother. The actress just gave us a lesson in how to steal hearts at a sangeet ceremony, looking every bit like a modern yet traditional diva in a magnificent kurta set. Whether you are a friend of the bride, a distant cousin, or a sister, this look is your golden ticket to turn heads. Let's just take a closer view of the outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna picked a stunning kurta set from the shelves of Iqbal Hussain, and she embodied the perfect balance of tradition and opulence. Her outfit featured an orange kurta, and it was nothing short of a regal affair. The kurta was rendered in pure dam zari and had beautiful kama deni work, with zardozi, nakshi, kora, and dabka embroidery, and exhibited exquisite craftsmanship. The highlight here was virtually paisley motifs-craft, a contemporary yet classic nod to traditional artistry.

The kurta was complemented by an elaborative Dhaka pajama with embroidery matching that of the kurta. This created an even more unified look, which was ideal for the sangeet celebrations. The lovely lamè tissue dupatta with tassels added a touch of playful elegance. Soft, shimmering fabric balanced this heavily embroidered kurta and pajama combination. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 2,71,875.

The Pushpa 2 actress opted for the extravagant jhumka, maang tikka, cocktail rings, and studded necklaces with the flamboyant orange kurta set. These accessories were incredibly bold in themselves, yet they complemented the delicate embroidery in her outfit so well.

Rashmika's makeup was all about enhancing her innate beauty with a striking hint of glam. A dewy base, making her skin glow effortlessly under the festive lights; an ample amount of blush and highlighter on her cheeks gave that fresh, radiant vibe.

She has perfectly defined her eyes with a line of eyeliner and kohl, and then some shimmering brown eyeshadow to add that little spark of shine. And all rounded off with glossy brown lipstick: not too much oomph, just right.

Rashmika Mandanna kept her hairstyle minimal chic by parting her short hair in the middle and leaving her tresses open, allowing them to frame her face. The simplicity of the hairstyle echoed the grandeur of her outfit and made her look gorgeous without any effort.

Rashmika Mandanna's sangeet look isn't only an outfit; it's a vibe. It's proof that when paired with appropriate accessories, makeup, and hair, one can take any traditional outfit and make it something to remember. So take notes and get ready for the next wedding to slay with something that sparkles just as much as Rashmika’s!

