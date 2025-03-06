Sara Ali Khan pulls up in all-black for Nadaaniyan premiere, flaunts Chanel bag worth Rs 3,87,000
Sara Ali Khan is a true fashion queen especially when it comes to glam events. Snapped at the Nadaaniyan premiere, she looked fabulous in an all-black outfit.
Sara Ali Khan is turning into a fashion pro, effortlessly pulling off one glam outfit after another. Known for her ethnic styling, she has also mastered Western fashion. Showing up to support her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, for his debut release, she dazzled in an all-black ensemble. Looking effortlessly classy, here’s how she put the look together.
Starting with the basics, the Kedarnath actor chose a full-length jumpsuit for her premiere night look. Featuring a waistcoat-style cut, the blouse had a V-neck design with a button-down closure. A full-length mesh overlay added a modern touch, covering her from the chest to the wrists. The floral detailing on the sleeves provided just the right amount of elegance.
The bottom half of the jumpsuit had a classic cigarette-style fit, sitting just above her ankles for a cropped look. Sticking to a timeless choice, Sara opted for an all-black palette to perfect her outfit.
To keep things classy, the star paired her ensemble with stylish heels. Embracing her inner Gen-Z fashionista, she chose an animal-print design with block heels and a pointed toe—an ideal addition to her look. For a more relaxed vibe, you could style this outfit with strappy flats or solid-colored sneakers.
Keeping accessories minimal, the diva wore simple gold-toned earrings. Adding a touch of luxury, she carried a black top-handle bag from Chanel, priced at Rs 3,87,000.
Flaunting her natural waves, the Pataudi princess posed excitedly for her baby brother’s big debut. She kept her makeup simple with a hydrated base, a hint of cheek tint, eyeliner, and a nude lip shade—perfectly tying the ensemble together. This look is ideal for a fancy dinner or a posh outing with friends and family.
What do you think of Sara’s latest look? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
