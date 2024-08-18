Khushi Kapoor’s luxurious bag collection: Sequin Prada purse to denim Chanel bag

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, made her debut in the entertainment industry with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. Apart from her acting skills, Khushi has garnered a lot of attention for her style statement, and it seems she is following in her sister Janhvi Kapoor's footsteps.

The youngest Kapoor has been making and breaking headlines with her exquisite taste in fashion. She owns quite a lot of luxurious bags and has often flaunted them on various occasions. We have enlisted five of them so without any delay, let's zoom in to have a better look at them.

Chanel denim bag

Khushi Kapoor is slowly becoming the fashionista of the Gen-Z era. Her way of styling clothes and accessorizing them is creating quite a buzz, serving inspiration to many. The actress shared a photo dump in April where she can be seen in a denim-on-denim attire. Khushi was wearing a blue denim corset over a white top and paired it with jeans.

However, it's her arm candy that grabbed our attention. She was flaunting her Coco Chanel denim shoulder bag that complemented her outfit well enough and completed it as a whole. It screamed expensive yet casual. As per the official website, even though this bag is unavailable for purchase, it comes with a price tag of approximately USD 5,300 i.e. around Rs 4 lakh. Khushi accessorized it with a pair of dainty earrings, a golden bracelet, a watch, and a sleek neckpiece.

Classic black Dior bag

Last year, for Dior, Khushi Kapoor attended an event looking absolutely regal. She was seen wearing a black and white checkered quilted co-ord set. The actress opted for a pearl choker and Dior ear studs to complete her look.

But the glossy classic black bag added the extra charm that was needed in her look. The Dior bag with golden embellishments on it was the perfect pick for the getup. It costs around Rs 5 lakh. Beauty-wise, Khushi chose to go with a retro look, including double-winged liner, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and red lips. She opted for a pony hairdo which was accessorized with a black bow.

Shiny shimmery Prada

Khushi has a knack for opting for everything glittery. In 2021, the actress shared a series of pictures flaunting a lavender sequined Prada bag. The purse shelled out major Barbie vibes which she teamed up with a lavender quilted sweater and a white pleated skirt.

The luxe shiny bag was of Rs 2 lakh approx as per the internet findings. The pair of stone-studded bows featuring heels added the bling to her look. She completed the look with simple and dainty pearl earrings and minimalistic makeup with some blush and pink lip shade.

Goyard Belvedere blue stylish sling bag

Khushi Kapoor has her own unique way of styling outfits, effortlessly making even basics look chic. The actress was once seen in a white crop top, a grey sleeveless sweater, and beige off-duty pleated pants. She accessorized the look with a dainty neckpiece, golden hoops, and black sunnies.

However, it was her bag that caught all the attention. Kapoor was flaunting her blue Goyard Belvedere sling bag with the attire and the bright tone added a pop of color to her whole undertone look. It was casual but quite chic on the fashion-o-meter. But do you know the price tag of that arm candy? As per internet, it might cost Rs 2-3 lakh approximately.

A classic Louis Vuitton bag

How to make a casual white full-sleeve crop top and beige flared pants look expensive? Learn it from Khushi Kapoor. She teamed up that look with a classic Louis Vuitton bag, and pushed it to reach a notch higher. The trunk-looking heritage bag features sheepskin lining, a Maison motif, and an S-lock clasp.

The petite bag comes with a long strap making it look somewhat like a sling bag. It can be worn as a crossbody like Khushi did or as a clutch for parties. The bag might have cost her around more than Rs 3 lakh.

Well, these are a few of Khushi Kapoor's expensive bags that fill her closet. She owns quite a range of Chanel bags, and her Instagram handle is proof of it. What are your thoughts about her collection? Let us know.

