Samantha Ruth Prabhu cranks up the funk in her all-black ensemble with pants and jacket featuring tassel details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is setting the world ablaze, and it’s not just with her impressive role in the much-anticipated series Citadel. This gorgeous beauty is hitting the promotional circuit hard and leaving behind looks that make us wish we could snoop through her closet. Recently, she was seen in the city wearing an all-black outfit that was anything but ordinary. Dressed in an elegant jacket and pants, Samantha turned heads. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

We will start with that amazing black jacket she wore! The sharp peaked collars, along with the long sleeves, make this piece breathtaking in every respect. The embroidered cuffs are just too intricate for words, and the zip detail on the front of the jacket adds both edge and style. But there’s more! In addition to that, the jacket features a cut-out detail at the back—something that most jackets rarely have. And those long black tassels at the back? How elegant! They sway with every step she takes, adding a dramatic effect that Samantha wears with ease.

Pairing this unusual jacket with straight-fitted, wide-leg trousers, she aced the monochrome look, making it fun and different. The wide-legged style complements the tailored top, creating a harmonious balance in her ensemble. This isn’t just a simple black trousers-and-blazer combo; it’s a brilliant example of how to style a basic outfit with clever enhancements.

To draw attention to her statement outfit—the unusual jacket—Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept her jewelry minimal, opting for small silver earrings. They weren’t too extravagant, but they still managed to add a touch of sparkle. This choice exemplifies her classy style—less is indeed more when it comes to dressing up!

As for her makeup, Samantha hit the bullseye with an elegant and sophisticated look. She opted for blushed cheeks that gave a healthy flush, along with a beautiful mauve shade of lipstick that matched her outfit perfectly. Kohl liner accentuated her gorgeous eyes, finishing off with smoky eyes that made her look even more attractive. Her face was further complemented by perfectly shaped eyebrows, giving her a glamorous and sassy appearance.

And let’s not forget her hair! Samantha sported newly colored red tresses, styled in a sleek side part, with the rest tidily tied into a fashionable bun, rounding off the look beautifully. The hairstyle perfectly enhanced her striking features while complementing the boldness of her outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in this stunning outfit, shows us once again that she’s a fashion diva. She incorporates modern elements with a touch of classic sophistication, making her a source of admiration for style lovers everywhere. We can’t wait to see what else she brings to the Citadel promotional tour!

