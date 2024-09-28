Sara Ali Khan is shining brighter than starry night in jaw-dropping beige crystal-embellished gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media to share a breathtaking ensemble that had fans and fashion enthusiasts buzzing. Clad in a stunning beige and silver cut-out gown from the renowned designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, she looked nothing short of a celestial being. Well, she surely outshined even the most dazzling stars in the night sky. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan took her glamor game to a whole new level by sporting a stunning creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gown has an asymmetrical silhouette and features a trailing back that sweeps along the floor with cut-out details. The dress is extravagantly detailed with twinkling silver crystal decorations that reflect light from all dimensions, making sure that everyone’s attention is directed to her.

And the gown has cape sleeves, which are totally fairy tale vibes. But it only gets better! The dress has a turtleneck style, which adds a classy element to it, while huge cut-outs on the midriff add some sass and edginess to the whole look. The bold upper thigh split that runs down the side of the dress enhances this already breathtaking look.

When it comes to accessorizing, Sara Ali Khan clearly knows best. To go with her glittering gown, she chose a pair of gorgeous diamond drop earrings, which injected even more sparkle. And her silver heels perfectly elongated her silhouette and completed the ensemble with flair.

Sara Ali Khan's makeup looked gorgeous! A nude brown eyeshadow was applied to her eyelids; however, silver shimmer on the inner edge of the eyelids gave it a wow factor.

Her deep stare was enhanced by tons of mascara eye lashes, clean flicked eyeliner, inner kohl on waterline and perfectly shaped eyebrows. A little bit of blush and lots of highlighter were used on her cheeks, while her glossy lip added a beautiful tint. Last but not least, she wore her hair in a stylish bouffant bun, which was an added class to her overall look.

Here’s raising a toast to Sara Ali Khan, who brought a splash of sparkle to our feeds and made us remember that fashion is not only about the attire but the grace and pleasure we possess within. She didn’t just wear a piece of art; she became one. Here’s hoping we see more such stunning looks from her in the future, because if anyone is going to shine brighter than a galaxy of stars, it’s Sara!

