Shilpa Shetty's yellow floral sharara set worth Rs 92,500 for Ganpati Visarjan is perfect blend of fun, festive, and fashionable

When it comes to festive fashion, Shilpa Shetty knows how to turn up the glam! Yesterday, 8th September, as the actress’ family bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa, the festivities were nothing short of a grand spectacle, with Shilpa leading the charge in a stunning floral sharara set that had everyone talking. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shlipa’s sharara set from the shelves of Torani featured a kurta, sharara pants and odhani. The yellow color of traditional pick not only radiated warmth but also complemented the festive spirit of the occasion. The kurta featured half sleeves and a flattering V neckline that added some contemporary touch to its traditional silhouette. Adorned with multicolored floral motifs in shades of blue and pink, the kurta was a true celebration. A dash of sparkle were the silver embellishments on the border and neckline, which added an extra layer of festivity to her look.

This kurta was fully different from others because of the twist at the back—an unexpected heart-shaped cutout that made the overall look playful and romantic. Its bold yet sweet heart-shaped pattern made this traditional attire have a flirty-like touch to it.

She paired her kurta with matching sharara pants, also in slub silk that echoed the same floral prints and silver detailing. The gathered sharara pants added volume to the ensemble, making it perfect for festivals like Ganpati Visarjan.

Nevertheless, if there is one aspect that made the outfit even more stylish, it was the presence of a belt, which Shilpa had incorporated into it. The belt was used to cinch her dupatta, which not only gave it an elegant look but also made it contemporary, hence making the traditional wear appear different in a way that could enhance her silhouette. Her sharara set comes with a price tag of Rs 92,500.

In addition, she used accessories that were more traditional and indeed vibrant to her outfit. She chose a simple silver nose ring that gave her a vintage charm; her silver chandbalis danced to the rhythm of her body, giving her the festive look. Her wrists had oxidized silver bangles, and it complimented the intensity of the color of the sharara.

Shilpa also looked stunning, and her makeup was just as perfect as her dress. She preferred dramatic eye make-up that emphasized the eyes. A pale pink lipstick added tenderness to the dark eye makeup, and a small bindi on her forehead paid homage to the Indian beauty. Her radiant base and highlighted cheeks made her glow, and it was suitable for the festival.

Shilpa tied her hair to a neat braid, and it was attached to this traditional accessory called a paranda that matched the shades of her Sharara set.

Simply put, Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati Visarjan look was an ideal example of blending conventional with contemporary fashion. Just did not celebrate occasions only; she recognized fashion too through her outfit, which was full of colors and happiness comparable to the event itself.