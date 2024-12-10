Shraddha Kapoor’s multicolored gown look at the Red Sea Film Festival has us humming, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai!”

The darling of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor, played showstopper at the Red Sea Film Festival on the night of December 9. The multicolored gown made her look like a work of art, perfectly reflecting her vibrant personality. She undoubtedly looked like the belle of the ball! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha's gown was from the Rang Mahal collection by Falguni and Shane Peacock. It looked as if it was taken straight out of a fairy tale. The elegant strapless design featured a deep neckline, adding a touch of drama. The floor-sweeping gown was completed with an extravagant train, radiating main character energy! The multicolored embellishments, inspired by floral and nature elements, made the gown even more stunning and creative.

But wait, there’s more! Along with the unique draping of the gown, it featured a net sleeve attached to a beautifully embellished belt on one side. This, paired with the figure-hugging, mermaid-shaped silhouette, gave the design a modern twist on a classic. The shimmering, colorful diamantes scattered across the gown resembled a kaleidoscope, ensuring all eyes were on Shraddha as she stepped onto the red carpet.

The gown took center stage, with Shraddha Kapoor opting to skip jewelry. Sometimes, less really is more, isn’t it? And, of course, her beauty was equally stunning. She sported winged eyeliner and smudged smokey eyes for a dramatic effect, complemented by berry lips to add a splash of color to her luminous complexion. Her fully feathered eyebrows and glowing, blushed skin exuded effortless sophistication. The soft waves with a chic center part in her hair added an elegant yet simple touch.

As if her red carpet moment couldn’t get any more iconic, Shraddha Kapoor met Andrew Garfield, making the evening truly unforgettable. Shraddha Kapoor and Spider-Man in one frame—cinematic gold!

Shraddha Kapoor dazzled at the Red Sea Film Festival, effortlessly blending glamour, elegance, and star power. The gown was breathtakingly stunning, her styling was flawless, and the meeting with Andrew Garfield was the cherry on top of an already fabulous evening.

