Yay or Nay: Tabu wears tie-up skirt with waterfall-style open jacket; did she manage to pull it off?

When it comes to timeless style, few can rival the legendary Tabu. A fashion icon in her own right, her impeccable style choices are as effortless as her performances on the big screen. Case in point, her latest look during the promotions of her upcoming rom-com thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a one-hued wonder.

It sets a benchmark for co-ords and monochrome attires with its exquisite camel color and golden details, perfectly capturing the aura of understated glamor. If you’re seeking for nonchalant attires that are low on effort but big on impact, this is one outfit you should bookmark. Here are all the details of Tabu’s elegant minimalist outfit that has us swooning.

Tabu’s camel satin co-ord comes with a tie-up dress and a waterfall jacket

Tabu wore the Eka Camel Co-ord Set from the contemporary Indian label Nouria. Her set has a sarong skirt bottom, paired with a relaxed longline waterfall jacket. The satin fabric lends a luxurious sheen and with a V-neckline and drape detail at the waist, it’s fluid silhouette is extremely flattering.

Camel is easily one of the most sophisticated hues to work with. The neutral color palette strikes a harmony with the slinky satin outfit, creating a balanced and visually stunning ensemble. By going monochrome, the Crew actress delivered a superb fashion moment with minimal effort.

Lately, co-ord sets have risen up the style charts to become everyone's beloved staple. Easy to wear and highly versatile, whether worn together for a cohesive look like Tabu’s or separately to create new outfits, the styling possibilities are truly endless. Tabu’s camel satin set can easily transition from day to night, making it suitable for various occasions. It comes at a price of Rs.18,999, and you can make your money’s worth by wearing it over and over in multiple ways.

Tabu’s statement accessories and glam choices for the monochrome look

The Drishyam 2 star accessorized her look with a pair of gold drop earrings that grazed her shoulders, a gold hand stack as well as a knuckle duster. She ditched a necklace which helped in creating a chic, pared-back look. Her chunky accessories gave her monochromatic attire a touch of gilded glamor. Tabu chose a pair of clear heels to complete her attire.

For hair and makeup, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress kept her luscious dark tresses sleek and center-parted. Embracing her natural beauty, her softly sculpted complexion looked radiant and was enhanced further with smudged kohl-lined eyes. She sported a copper-toned brown lipstick that perfectly complemented her camel-hued ensemble.

Going with the ‘less is more’ philosophy, Tabu’s flowy blazer and draped dress co-ord is a beautiful melange of sophistication and minimalism. Ultimately, it’s a testament to her sartorial prowess and of course, the enduring appeal of monochrome fashion. With her graceful sense of style and an unbeatable presence, Tabu once again wooed us with the art of simplicity.

