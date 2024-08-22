Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been hailed as the most loved and celebrated fashion icon in Bollywood. She proved this by opting a classy berry-colored long skirt with a matching oversized and full-sleeved blazer. We also loved her unique baby pink formal shirt. However, it was the free-flowing long skirt that literally stole all our attention—It was a total must-have pick. Frankly, nobody can nail a formal look as effortlessly as her.

So, what’s the wait for? let’s just dive right down and have a closer and more detailed glance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest formal look for a major dose of fashion-forward inspiration.

The classy look featured a baby pink buttoned shirt, known as the ‘Uniform shirt in black cotton’. This was hand-crafted by the fashion geniuses at Phoebe Philo’s label, and that too with 100% smooth cotton in Madagascar. This statement shirt has a wide silhouette with oversized elbow-length sleeves. It also had a stylish and convenient patch pocket on the chest and an upright collar with buttons, which gave the cotton shirt with a soft finish look a touch of pure understated elegance. This classic piece also came with the unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 1,00,728.

This was further layered with a full sleeve and oversized berry-colored blazer. It was left open to display the skirt and looked all things amazing with the same. The shirt was also tucked into a matching long skirt known as the ‘high slit tailored column skirt in berry’. The classy pick from the same brand is a high-waisted and well-crafted piece with a tailored design, that has belt loops and convenient pockets on both sides. It also featured a horizontal pleat that legit ran around the diva’s well-toned body, sitting just beneath the pockets.

Advertisement

The elegant skirt also had a slit at the hemline on the backside which gave a rather sultry twist to her super fiery ensemble. This extremely sophisticated piece also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 1,42,706. Don’t you think that’s extravagant? Furthermore, the I Hate Luv Storys actress chose to add black formal pumps to complete her outfit. These perfectly matched her classy aesthetic, while completing her ensemble. They also gave a well-thought-out touch to her look.

Moreover, Sonam also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her understated and elegant ensemble by adding simple silver earrings and matching statement rings with dark-tinted sunglasses with a sleek silver frame to elevate her ensemble beyond all comparison. This wise decision managed to keep the attention focussed on her much-deserving outfit. We’re definitely loving this!

The Zoya Factor actress also chose to go for a minimal sleek straight loose and low ponytail with her dark tresses pinned back beautifully. This allowed her dark tresses to cascade down her back while framing her face perfectly. Meanwhile, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress’ radiant makeup look with a flawless base, well-shaped eyebrows, and heavily blushed as well as highlighted cheeks. But, the nude gloss totally took the crown.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor’s formal look? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event or soiree? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri keeps things simple and monochromatic in white vest with matching pants and classy black bag