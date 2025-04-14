Sonam Kapoor brings corporate drama to couture with sharp tailoring and Sakura-toned makeup

Just when her fans thought they could take a breath, Sonam Kapoor pulled off yet another breathtaking boardroom-ready ensemble, looking like a dapper corporate bigwig. The style icon was the muse of celebrity fashion stylist—and her sibling—Rhea Kapoor. As always, Rhea worked her magic and presented a sartorial masterpiece, flawlessly executed by Sonam Kapoor. From her attire to accessories, the Zoya Factor actress exuded power and sophistication in her new outfit. So, let’s dissect her latest slay.

Sonam Kapoor, along with Rhea Kapoor, took to Instagram to post a carousel of jaw-dropping pictures that embodied formal finesse. Posing with panache against a cherry blossom backdrop, the Blind actress sported a three-piece outfit from the luxury brand Dior.

Kapoor’s black blazer was the epitome of style and sophistication. The corporate attire featured side buttons, which the actress fastened up to the collar for a suave look. She added a belt over the blazer for a cinched silhouette. The blazer also boasted flap pockets on either side.

The Khoobsurat star layered a crisp white shirt underneath the jacket, with its cuffs peeking out from the blazer’s sleeves, stylishly secured with Golden Gazelle cufflinks.

Sonam Kapoor paired her blazer with a straight-line midi skirt, adding a feminine and striking edge to her outfit. Keeping up with her all-black ensemble, Mrs. Ahuja slipped into high-heeled black stilettos.

The fashion maven’s accessories added a hint of intrigue to her look. She wore black and white stone earrings to complement her monochrome vibe. She further elevated the ensemble with statement rings, adding style and glamour.

Styled by Hiral Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor’s hairstyle for her corp-core look was runway-ready. Her hair featured a sleek, uneven parting, brushed back neatly and secured into a bun with gel. The pièce de résistance of her hairstyle was the bun, fastened with a modern hairpin by Golden Gazelle Gems.

Kapoor carried a custom Lady Dior bag as her arm candy for the high-end photoshoot. The white bag featured the brand’s iconic Cannage stitching and rare black handles, along with Dior’s customizable charms.

For her makeup, the Veere Di Wedding star flaunted pinkish tones to match the Sakura theme. On a flawless matte base, Kapoor gleamed with highlighted cheekbones and generously blushed cheeks, subtly blended with contour. With winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, and matte pink lips, Sonam Kapoor blushed like a cherry blossom, thanks to her makeup artist, Arti Nayar.

