Sonam Kapoor's Thanksgiving look in green pleated dress and floral corset is a fusion of colors, an outfit only she could have pulled off

When Sonam Kapoor serves looks, she’s anything but basic. On November 28, as the rest of the world celebrated Thanksgiving, Sonam Kapoor was busy proving to everyone (again) that she’s the OG fashion queen. Sonam Kapoor has served a visual feast on Thanksgiving dinner which clearly explains that she is born to stand out. Let's take a look at her outfit details.

Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous in an attention-grabbing outfit by Marques ‘Almeida’s Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. The lovely actress was seen in a green asymmetrical, mid-length dress. It was a complete show stealer, with a high neckline, pleated detailing, and very dramatic puffy sleeves, served glam and elegance on a silver platter.

Such a great fusion of two completely different colors: neon green and black, made this outfit one-of-a-kind. The dress made a bold statement in the bright neon green, while the black corset brought edginess and a more structured feel to balance bright tone with darker. The delicate parts of the corset are multi-colour floral prints that add touches of colour all over the look, making it bright and playful, yet also classy.

The corset stood out with its intricately embellished designs and the most beautiful silhouette. Plus, the detailed floral designs made it look so romantic and unique. The corset featuring thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, added an elegant touch to Sonam's overall appearance. The soft, flowing skirt perfectly contrasted with the more structured bodice, creating that perfect mix of softness and structure.

Accessories-wise, Sonam Kapoor kept it simple yet nice. She managed to match her outfit with black pointed heels adding just the right sophisticated touch and elongating her silhouette. In addition, the pink stud earrings added a punch of color to the whole ensemble without overwhelming it with jewelry, thus maintaining the look being simple.

Her makeup was as equally perfect as her dress. She opted for glossy pink lips and a peach blush, which set off her glowing and beaming face. With soft waves cascading to form a nice shape around her face, her eyes were defined by thick, mascara-laden lashes and kohl. The contoured cheeks finished off this look, providing depth and highlighting natural features.

The world of fashion is ever so changing with trends coming and then going. However, Sonam's Thanksgiving Look was a loud statement that the power of style really lies in making one's rules and no one does it better than Sonam Kapoor.

