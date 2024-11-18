Sonam Kapoor’s airport look in head-to-toe DIOR pieces sets the airport fashion bar high

Sonam Kapoor’s airport look certainly deserves a special feature on how to excel in the fashion game, even with the most basic pieces. The actress was recently spotted at the airport, effortlessly rocking a casual yet chic blazer ensemble. Her outfit perfectly balanced style and comfort, and we must say she wore it with confidence. Let’s take a closer look.

For her busy day, Sonam Kapoor opted for a three-piece outfit. She started with a simple white tee featuring a round neckline as the base. To layer her look, she chose a gray blazer from DIOR. With full sleeves and a notched collar, this blazer adds the ideal blend of warmth and style. For a relaxed vibe, the actress left the blazer open, showcasing her white tee underneath.

Sonam's choice of bottoms is absolutely stunning. She paired a classic white tee and a gray blazer with dark blue wide-leg jeans, creating a relaxed and chic look. The high-waisted jeans are perfect for any casual outing, and the hemline features a DIOR oblique print that falls just above her ankles.

To elevate her outfit, Sonam selected a DIOR black handbag as her accessory. With its textured details and golden buckle as the strap holder, this handbag is a must-have for any wardrobe. It offers both handle and shoulder straps, ensuring comfort wherever you go. For a finishing touch, she opted for tiny silver earrings and delicate bracelets on both wrists, adding a sophisticated flair to her ensemble.

Advertisement

Her stylish look doesn’t stop here; there’s much more to discover. To maintain both ease and style, the Bollywood diva chose to add a classy touch to her outfit. She opted for black DIOR loafers adorned with tassel details at the front. Finally, she completed her look with loose hair and stylish reading sunglasses, making her appear just like a busy corporate professional.

When it’s about slaying the airport look, no one can do it better than Sonam Kapoor. What do you think about her latest look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Black top, blue jeans, and denim bag— Sharvari's off-duty look for salon sesh is all things casual and fabulous