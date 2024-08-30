Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was papped at the Mumbai airport, last night, looking incredibly lovely in a high-fashion ensemble. Her attire included a formal gray blazer with a simply eye-catching top and an incomparably fabulous maxi skirt, which added some drama to her look. This statement-worthy airport look successfully managed to convert Mumbai airport’s runway into a fashion ramp, and we’re undoubtedly here for it.

So, without any further delays and distractions, why don’t we just zoom right into Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest formal and fabulous airport look that will leave you feeling inspired to SLAY?

Repeating outfits is a major aspect of fashion sustainability, and it’s literally all the rage right now—This is why Bollywood premier fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also jumped on the trend train by re-wearing her sincerely fabulous orange-hued buckled leather-trimmed maxi skirt that simply rocked. The high-waisted and ankle-length maxi skirt, from Maison Alaïa, looked all things fabulous.

The classy skirt also came with a well-pleated design that made sure the elegant pick gracefully moved along with the Khoobsurat actress as she walked ahead with confidence. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress managed to successfully breathe new life into her skirt with an unexpectedly formal twist—This was the highlight of the whole airport-ready Sonam Kapoor blazer look.

Sonam Kapoor managed to do this by pairing it with a gray-hued corset top with an alluring neckline that was just simply fiery. This was layered with a matching full-sleeved gray-hued blazer that was just incomparable. The oversized silhouette of the blazer along with its collared neckline and crisp lapels made this classy piece worth the applause. These resort 2025 picks, from Zimmerman, were just great.

Ahuja completed the resplendent airport outfit with glossy black leather loafers from Prada. This high-fashion choice gave a touch of modern allure and a comfortably stylish touch to the star’s exquisite outfit. With this look, the Khoobsurat actress dared to be unique with her simply spectacular airport-ready ensemble. Such Sonam Kapoor airport looks always leave us feeling inspired.

For her accessories, Kapoor kept things minimalistic. She incorporated striking golden hoop earrings with matching pretty rings on her fingers to elevate her classy look. She also added some charm with her manicured nails. But that’s not all; she also carried a black Mini Lady Dior bag with the famous charm, approximately worth Rs. 4,61,285, adding a rather luxurious twist to her airport look.

Further, Sonam skillfully chose to leave her luscious dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look that just slayed. This splendid hairstyle, with a middle parting, allowed for her luscious locks to gracefully cascade down her back, ensuring that her beautiful face was elegantly framed.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her makeup game. Sonam opted for a radiant base paired with some subtle eyeshadow. Her makeup game was then taken to the next level with a touch of blush. The Aisha actress also chose just the right nourishing lip gloss to complement her look and her pretty complexion. However, her pretty smile deservingly won all the attention.

So, what did you think of Sonam’s formal airport look? Are you feeling inspired by Sonam Kapoor fashion style? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

