Bollywood has always been a major hub for fashion finesse. Leading celebrities know just how to make their mark by stepping out in simply stunning and beyond-classy outfits. These looks always help them turn heads and set new and gasp-worthy style trends. With so many stars and so much glam, these actresses often end up wearing similar looks which create fashion face-offs, and we love them!

Such a moment occurred recently when three of Bollywood’s most loved actresses i.e. Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhayy ended up wearing similar black pantsuits that slayed. Let's just zoom in and take a closer look at their outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in stylish black pantsuit:

Kareena Kapoor made quite a grand entrance to a star-studded event, recently. The actress' look she served was just stunning. She wore an elegant black suit that made her look like a total mafia boss lady. Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood’s OG fashionista. It’s quite clear that Bebo never misses a chance to slay the formal and fierce way, and the outfit proved the same, its dark hue made her complexion shine and glow. Her monochromatic outfit featured a dramatic single-breasted blazer with a slight puff and crisp collared neckline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan black pantsuit was paired with matching black trousers with a straight silhouette that had us gushing and gasping. The high-waisted pants further accentuated her look with an elegant touch. This fitted look helped her flaunt her curves to perfection. She also added classy golden earrings with black heels and sunglasses to elevate the overall look. Her subtle makeup with nude lipstick was also just the best choice for her look.

Deepika Padukone in classy black pantsuit:

Deepika Padukone recently stepped out in an oversized black pantsuit that made her look like a modern fashion queen. This trend-worthy look was elegantly crafted by the fashion experts at The Frankie Shop. Its oversized silhouette actually made it look fabulous, with a slight Gen-Z-approved androgynous appeal. The dark and edgy hue of the pantsuit literally looked great against the Javan actress’ complexion.

The formal Deepika Padukone outfit also featured an oversized full-sleeved blazer with convenient pockets on both sides and buttons in between. This was paired with matching high-waisted and floor-length black formal pants that looked amazing. She chose to keep her look simple and minimalistic by going for just layered silver rings with her look and completing it with black embellished pumps. Even her radiant makeup look with subtle eyeshadow and red lipstick was totally on fleek.

Alia Bhatt in super sassy black pantsuit:

Alia Bhatt successfully recreated the edgy mob wife aesthetic with a fabulous and formal black-hued outfit. The Darlings actress’ look featured a stylish pantsuit that screamed all things incredible. This suit featured a black blazer, which was cinched at the waist, with sophisticated and puffed shoulder pads and a crisp lapel with collars and an alluring V-shaped neckline that gave a sultry twist to her look. We loved this style game. It helped her flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure, and we adore the Alia Bhatt black outfit.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further paired this with matching floor-length pants with a slightly oversized fitting and a wide-legged style. The comfortable high-waisted pants were also flared at the edges, giving her outfit that extra sass and class factor. She also added a modern twist to the corporate look with a gold necklace and matching bold earrings as well as rings. Even her Gucci bag was on point. She completed the outfit with a dark-themed makeup look with nude lipstick and we loved the Alia Bhatt fashion style..

It’s quite safe to say that all 3 divas brought their unique twists and sassy touches to the fashion face-off. They showcased their unique sense of style and merged with fashion-forward choices with fierce and fabulous styles that rocked. We truly believe that these divas have brought their respective A-games to this fashion face-off.

Kareena created an applause-worthy statement with the classiest accessories, resplendent makeup look, and fitted style. Meanwhile, Deepika also aced her style with minimalistic accessory choices and bright lipstick. Whereas, Alia Bhatt kept things dark and edgy with a dark-themed makeup look and classy as well as maximalist accessory choices. All of the naturally wavy and straight hairstyles were also visibly on fleek, they enhanced the overall looks.

All of these factors came together to create the most incomparable fashion looks. This is exactly what makes it so hard to pick a winner for this one. We truly think they all aced their style. The formal and fabulous looks were sincerely inspiring, and they showed us how to slay corporate core just the right way.

But, what are your thoughts on this formal and fabulous round? Who according to you is the winner of this face-off? Was it Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Alia Bhatt? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

