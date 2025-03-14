Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma celebrate Holi with Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani and more days after breaking up; avoid sharing frame: INSIDE PICS

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have mutually parted ways but decided to remain friendly with each other. Today, when the entire nation was immersed in the festive spirit of Holi, the duo came together for the Holi party hosted by Raveena Tandon to celebrate it with Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor, and more. Check out the pictures and videos ruling the internet.

On March 14, weeks after breaking up, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrived to attend Raveena Tandon’s Holi party. In a video shared by the paps, the duo was seen arriving separately for the celebration in high spirits.

Upon entering Tandon’s residence, the Stree 2 actress extended Holi wishes to the stationed paps by smiling and waving at them. She even took a moment to caress the dogs standing outside their residence. Vijay, on the other hand, warmly greeted the paps and posed with the fans. He even embraced the celebratory vibe by playfully applying gulaal on the shutterbugs’ faces before going to the party.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrived separately for Holi party

For the special occasion, Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a white tube top with a shirt over it paired with olive cargo pants and hair left open. Vijay, on the other hand, served casual elegance in a printed lavender t-shirt paired with denim jeans.

The Holi party hosted by Raveena Tandon witnessed the presence of their close friends including director Abhishek Kapoor, his wife Pragya Kapoor, Ashish Chanchalani, and more. The director’s wife also made a special post offering inside glimpses of their celebration. "HOLI HAI!!!!! The best of time with the best of people," the post was captioned.

In addition to this, Tamannaah also posted several pictures on her Instagram stories with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor. However, none of the pictures featured Vijay and Tammy in the same frame.

Tamannaah and Vijay confirmed their romance around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, which also marked their first on-screen collaboration. However, it was earlier this month that a source close to the former couple informed us about the duo’s decision to part ways.