The fashion scene has always been one of the most dynamic entities around the globe. Whether it’s the incredible styles or the fabulous trends, they all tend to keep changing with time. This aesthetic in fact, is a 360-degree turn from the basic, neutral, subtle, and natural-looking trend that took over the fashion horizon for pretty much all of the last year. This edgy trend is all about embracing drama and extravagance. Would you like to learn more? Well, let’s get some information on the same.

What is the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ trend?

The ‘mob wife aesthetic’ trend has derived from pop culture, of course. It’s another direct example of how pop culture is slowly and steadily establishing a direct link with the fashion world. Prominent shows like Griselda, The Sopranos, Goodfellas, and others are responsible for this fabulous trend. It’s all about dressing up like the women from the mob while showing off the ‘old money’ that supposedly governs your life.

On top of that, the incredible trend is all about taking a step towards formal wear, glitzy dresses, classy layered looks with coats, blazers, formal dresses, leather jackets, and other such options, darker colors, animal prints, and darker as well as more edgy look altogether. It’s very essential to realize that this trend has a lot to do with the makeup look, the accessories, and the hairstyle as well.

From sleek and sassy to voluptuous and over-dramatic hairstyles, they belong to the aesthetic. It also includes wearing statement jewelry or shiny and oh-so-luxurious pieces with your nails done just right. However, the makeup look is all about embracing your internal darkness and letting it out. Bold and oh-so-fabulous makeup looks with that extra touch is all that you need. However, it’s very essential not to forget the fact that the most essential part of this trend is serving pure confidence with a side of drama.

Are you still confused about the aesthetic’s popularity or just looking for some more inspiration to hop on the trend? Well, Bollywood divas are here to guide you to the best that the mob wife aesthetic has to offer. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in and get some inspiration.

Jump onto the trend train with these 5 classy Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone’s formal black dress:

The talented actress, Deepika Padukone was also seen wearing an incomparably classy and formal black-colored upper-thigh length formal blazer-like dress with exquisite antique and supremely classy silver buttons. The fabulous collar with a statement chain-like neckpiece, shimmery eye shadow, and blood-red lipstick made this look a total hit.

Karisma Kapoor’s formal blazer dress:

The fabulous diva, Karisma Kapoor chose to wear a spectacular black and white formal monochromatic look featuring a blazer-like wrap dress with a dramatic white collar. She also chose to add shimmery earrings and a ring, with dark brown smokey eyeshadow and dark red lipstick. This fitted and body-hugging piece with a fabulous front slit would be a great pick to get on the trend train.

Triptii Dimri’s shimmery black formal piece:

The incredibly classy actress, Triptii Dimri recently chose to wear an incredibly classy black shimmery blazer like a mini-dress. This glittery oversized ensemble had a deep V-shaped neckline. She completed the look with super sassy black boots as well as a smokey eyeshadow, dewy base, and nude-colored lipstick. Doesn’t it look super classy?

Janhvi Kapoor’s bejewelled timeless dress:

The classy and young actress, Janhvi Kapoor recently chose to wear this incredibly sophisticated black-colored fitted and full-sleeved mini-dress with power-dressing shoulder pads and a super sultry crystal embellished sweetheart neckline. She also added a smokey eyeshadow and glossy nude lipstick as well as black stockings and rings to complete her look. We’re thoroughly obsessed with her dramatic hairstyle as well.

Rakul Preet Singh’s black co-ord with a coat:

The supremely sassy actress, Rakul Preet Singh has recently worn a black super-stylish co-ord set which featured a bralette-like crop top with a deep and plunging neckline which was paired with a floor-length skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit. She also layered this with a worked-up gold and black oversized coat and added some drama with matching ankle-length boots. Her dark eyeshadow, statement accessories, and nude lipstick, all add to the outfit’s allure.

So, what did you think of this new and sassy aesthetic? Are you feeling inspired to shop the day away and jump on the mob wife aesthetic trend train? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

