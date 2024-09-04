Deepika Padukone has always gone out of her way to serve some of the most incomparable outfits for all of her formal and fabulous red carpet looks. The Pathaan actress visibly proved this when she wore a pale pink one-shoulder style gown for the LA Premier of her Hollywood movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Her simply charming outfit totally rendered us speechless. After all, it was one of the most spectacular serves on the event’s red carpet.

So, what have you been waiting for? Let’s just dive in and have a much more detailed look at the statement-worthy pink outfit that was served by none other than Bollywood’s undisputed queen and mother-to-be, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika has always been one of the most fabulous fashion queens in the Indian entertainment industry, and she visibly proved that when she chose to wear an unexpectedly amazing pale pink gown, which was elegantly crafted by none other than the well-known fashion label, Ralph & Russo Couture, for the xXx: Return of Xander Cage LA premiere.

The gasp-worthy design of the charming floor-length gown also had us gushing. The unique and light hue of the long gown also made the Jawan actress’ complexion pop and glow. The classy ensemble also had an off-the-shoulder and one-sided neckline that was also totally perfect. Even the well-pleated style of the dress added to the overall texture of the simply sassy look. This classy look literally proves that classic gowns will never actually go out of style.

The asymmetrical style, body-flattering, and fishtail-like silhouette of the gown also helped the Om Shanti Om actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves along with her super well-toned figure. The classy gown also had an extension on the side that elevated the look, while acting like an elegant train that trailed beside her. She also ordered matching heels to give a well-harmonized appeal to her premiere outfit.

Beyond the gown, the actress’ accessory choices further elevated her presence on the red carpet. She wore dangling chandler-like statement earrings with red embellishments. The luxurious and precious ruby earrings went perfectly with her makeup. The lack of other accessories ensured that her gown could shine in its own spotlight. Even her manicured nails look just amazing with the gown.

Deepika’s luscious locks also looked just great. With her dark tresses left cascading in a slick, backcombed ponytail, with a middle parting, she exuded an air of sheer sophistication. The effortlessly cool and manageable hairstyle also ensured that her gorgeous face was visible.

Opting for a minimal makeup approach, the Bajirao Mastani actress’ red eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, strategically placed highlighter, rouge blush, and the perfect nude lipstick worked very well for her complexion. This makeup look highlighted her natural beauty and accentuated her inner glow while allowing the gown to rightfully claim the spotlight. It’s safe to say that she literally slayed!

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s pink gown look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

