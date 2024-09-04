Are you one of those die-hard Anushka Sharma fans who have been literally missing your favorite actress? Well, worry no more! Anushka Sharma is finally back in Mumbai with a bang. The actress was papped at the Mumbai airport, earlier this morning, as she returned from London, while wearing a simply spectacular all-black airport look. With a classy jacket and pants, she effortlessly nailed it.

Her look literally proved that there is nothing better than black when it comes to modern style. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed look at Anushka Sharma’s latest style for some major fashion inspiration from the boss lady?

Anushka Sharma has always worn the most simple and sorted outfits, and her latest airport look in a co-ord set was no different. She kept things comfortable in a classy black T-shirt with a high circular neckline and a slightly oversized silhouette. With this all-black fit, she totally showed us how simplicity and minimalism can work like magic when you know how to style your outfit in the best way possible.

The comfortably lightweight T-shirt was further tucked into matching black trousers that looked just as great. The floor-length and high-waisted pants also had a loose and comfortable wide-legged silhouette that made her look all the more awesome. She also added a matching belt to give a well-refined touch to her overall fit.

Further, the whole outfit was elevated with a black short balloon hemline jacket with a crisp collared neckline. This oversized jacket also had a comfortable silhouette, with pockets on both sides, making it just the perfect choice for traveling. The sleeves of the buttoned jacket were rolled up, and it was left open to display the plain T-shirt underneath.

Last but not least, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress completed the airport look with matching glossy black shoes to keep things comfortable for the airport. However, a versatile ensemble like this can also be paired with boots or even pumps for a more formal setting.

Talking about her accessories game, Anushka expectedly chose to take the minimalistic path so that all the attention remained focused on her much-deserving black look and her warm smile. So, she added small Gen-Z-approved stud earrings with a matching ring. She also added matching black dark-tinted sunglasses to elevate the edgy appeal of her look. These perfectly matched her vibe, adding to the look.

Moreover, Sharma chose to tie her luscious locks up and she styled them into a rather sleek and high bun hairstyle. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle, with a middle parting, complemented the diva’s class airport ensemble, adding to the overall cool vibe.

Anushka also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a fresh-faced look. The actress opted for a radiant base, a delicate dab of blush, and just a hint of pink lip tint with some sheen to keep her lips nourished. These subtle picks enhanced her natural glow. However, her incomparable smile literally had us gushing.

So, what did you think of Anushka Sharma’s all-black airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

