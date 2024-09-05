Who says workwear can’t be fabulous? Look at Anushka Sharma in denim vest worth Rs 43,080 and wide leg pants

Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai and is once again taking over the fashion scene with her eccentric outfits. She was seen wearing a denim waistcoat over smooth white trousers, which is a classic combination in our opinion. This look of hers comes only a day after she attended an event that had attracted media attention. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

For this outing, Anushka wore a stylish denim vest from the brand Veronica Beard. The vest features a round neckline, silver-toned buttons on the front, and three functional pockets with button details. Its sleeveless design adds a modern touch, making it a versatile piece for any wardrobe. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 43,080.

The actress paired the denim vest with white relaxed pants that finished off the look beautifully. The white pants offer a relaxed yet polished vibe, complementing the vest perfectly and giving the outfit a balanced and elegant touch.

To complete her look, the Zero actress opted for white heels and simple yet elegant silver stud earrings. For her make-up, she kept it minimal and fresh, highlighting her natural beauty with kohl-rimmed eyes and soft pink lips with blushed and contoured cheeks. She finished off her beauty look with white nail paint, and her shoulder-length hair was styled in beach waves, adding a laid-back charm.

Anushka’s outfit is a mix of formal and casual. If your workplace allows business casual attire, this outfit can be a stylish option for a more relaxed workday. For semi-formal meetings or casual events, this look is professional enough to not be overdressed. It is also the perfect outfit for a laid-back lunch or dinner with friends.

Fashion has always been Anushka Sharma’s forte. Her style statements reinforce the fact that she can stand out anytime – be it at public functions, on the red carpet or even when she is going about her say. The way Anushka carries herself has changed over the years but what remains constant is that she knows how to merge both comfort and chicness, and her latest outfit is not any different.

Anushka’s outfit is an amazing way to combine both formal and casual pieces in a single outfit. A trendy touch is lent by the Veronica Beard vest while the white pants appear neat and elegant.

