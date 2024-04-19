How to Wear a White Dress When It’s Not Your Big Day: Styling Tips

A white dress is no longer confined to wedding seasons, and you don’t need to get married to be able to rock it! White dresses are highly versatile and can be styled with pretty much everything. The elegance and tranquility that oozes out of a white dress is breathtaking and unmatchable. Whether it’s an office party or a dinner date, a white dress is a classic wardrobe collection that exudes beauty and freshness in all seasons, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. But while the color in itself is spectacular, knowing how to wear a white dress stylishly, keeping in mind the occasion, season, etc. is essential. To help you with the same, we have here a complete guide on white dresses to help you sway everyone with your beauty and elegance.

Why Should You Invest in a White Dress?

We are sure you must have heard things like, “White is a symbol of peace, new beginnings, and purity.” Be it a wedding ceremony or a cocktail party — white always makes people look striking and stand out! But there’s a lot more to this color! Let’s learn about it now!

Put your hands up if you have ever painted — for sure, many hands must be up right now! Even if you haven’t, you must have seen someone painting on a white canvas! The color white is a blank canvas, waiting for creativity to be unleashed and worked on beautifully! The neutral hue of a white dress acts as a blank canvas and offers endless opportunities for you to style it and elevate your fashion game. White dresses are highly versatile and serve for various occasions — whether you want to grab coffee with a friend, go for a lunch date, or attend a formal event, it works seamlessly for all. The versatility it offers makes it a must-have in your wardrobe collection!

Another factor that makes all-white dresses a popular choice is that they look flattering in all seasons, especially during the summer months! After all, no one can resist how clean, refreshing, and soothing they look. During summer, people can often opt for lightweight fabrics for white dresses, such as cotton, linen, etc. that feel cool and breezy. Contrary to popular belief, white dresses can be worn in winter too — by choosing fabrics like wool, fleece, velvet, or tweed and pairing the dress with black boots, you can exude cozy vibes during cooler months!

Another reason why people go gaga over white dress outfits is that they complement all skin tones. Be it fair, medium, or deep skin tones — its unique crispness makes it suitable for all skin tones, helping people radiate a gorgeous glow when wearing a white-colored dress. It's one of the best colors to wear to look drop-dead gorgeous and feel confident.

From being suitable for all seasons to creating a universally appealing look — dresses in white color do it all, effortlessly! This is why investing in a white dress is worth it and more the reasons why you should learn how to wear a white dress and let everyone swoon over your beauty!

How to Wear a White Dress And Fetch Compliments?

Yes, you want to know all about accessories, types of footwear, and makeup that go well with a white dress, but before that, it’s important to know all about choosing the right dress! A dress, when chosen, keeping in mind your skin tone, fabric, and material, can do wonders in creating a look that will make you the highlight of a party. Here’s our mini-guide on how to pick the best-fitted white dress:

a. Identify Your Skin Tone: While it’s true that the color white pairs well with all skin tones, and it is perfectly all right to experiment with all shades of white regardless of your skin tone, nevertheless, choosing a shade that pairs with your skin tone give the oomph you’ve always craved for! Before you pick a white outfit, assess your skin tone and determine which shade of white will go well with it.

People with fair skin can opt for warm shades of white. Shades like old lace, ivory, stark white, and light gold look great on people with deep or dark skin tones. Those with olive skin tones can opt for colors like dutch white, bone, and silk white hues to balance things out. On the other hand, people with medium complexion look great in hues like cornsilk, cream, beige, and vanilla.

b. Focus on the Material: Have you ever had an experience where the dress you chose was stunningly beautiful but the fabric made it so uncomfortable for you to wear that now it’s just lying on the wardrobe shelf waiting to be worn out? Well, it happens more often than we think — our eyes catch a beauty and we pick it without focusing on the material.

To avoid this, assess the material before you choose a dress. When it comes to a white dress, the color in itself gives a cool vibe, but the material still matters. When wearing it in hot and humid weather, choose materials like cotton, linen, organic cotton, chambray, hemp, and soft viscose to allow your skin to breathe and not feel the heat. While in winter, a white dress made with fabrics like wool and crepes can suit you the best and keep your body cool.

c. Be Mindful of the Innerwear: White is a transparent color and some dresses are see-through, hence, it is crucial to take care of undergarments when choosing a white dress. Choose innerwear of the same color as your skin tone — this will help you prevent your skin from showing through the dress. While we are talking about see-through dresses, it’s important to note that avoiding wearing bras and panties with laces and embellishments under a white dress is recommended. Furthermore, you can opt for a shapewear to flaunt your body with style and confidence.

d. Invest in a Slip/Chemise/Camisole: Slips are highly functional and help remove the friction between the skin and the outfit, making dresses comfortable to wear. You can consider purchasing a slip to wear under a white dress if it’s see-through. Choose a lightweight slip that is a few inches shorter than your dress.

2. Find the Right Footwear

The basics of white dress styling start with picking the right footwear! Ballerina, espadrilles, gladiators, kitten heels, pumps, wedges — oh the list is endless! It’s okay if your mind is confused with the thought of how to style a white dress by choosing the right footwear — after all, with so many options at your disposal, it’s obvious to wonder about what shoes go with a white dress. But don’t worry as we are here to help you put the look together!

a. Take Into Account Your Dress Style: Are you planning to wear a white maxi dress or a tunic-style dress? The choice of footwear depends largely on the style of a dress. For instance, strappy sandals look great with both maxi and midi dresses, whereas shoes, loafers, and wedges go well with tunic dresses. For bohemian-style maxi dresses or long, flowy printed dresses, you can choose to wear sandals, wedges, or espadrilles and jazz up your look.

b. Consider the Occasion: It is imperative to choose a dress or footwear depending on the occasion. For special occasions or evening parties, you can wear red-colored heels for the colors to pop and make you stand out from the crowd. White and red is a classic color combination that never goes out of style! When going for casual outings or events, you may choose to wear loafers, flip flops, or any footwear you feel comfortable in so that you can move easy-peasy without any worries of shoe bites.

c. Go Bold with the Colors: White is a color that lets you experiment with different shades of footwear and bring out the diva in you. Red is a classic color that makes the overall look appear classy and elegant. Brown is another popular choice of footwear with a white dress. For a bold and vibrant look, you can choose to wear contrasting shoes and add a pop of color to accentuate the look.

d. Pick a Pair of White Shoes: You might be skeptical about pairing white shoes with a white dress, but don’t be! Wearing white shoes beneath a white dress can give you a perfect monochromatic look that you can rock all year round.

3. Accessorize Properly

Accessories can elevate your look, and make you fetch compliments from anyone who takes a look at you. Your beauty knows no bounds, so why not level it up a notch by wearing your favorite white dress with the right accessory? Below are a few factors to take into consideration when you style a white dress:

a. Make All the Difference with Statement Jewelry: Statement pieces, including statement necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants can add glam to your ensemble. Opt for a striking pair of earrings, a bold ring, earrings, or bangles to create a polished look.

b. Give Your Look an Oomph Factor with Belts, Scarves, And Handbags: Additional accessories like scarves, belts, handbags, and clutches can infuse delicacy and vibrancy into your all-white outfit, making it look more ravishing.

c. Pick a Headband: A classic headband can breathe life into your white dress. Opt for eye-catching headband pieces in knotted, metal, fabric, or embellished look to create a subtle yet impressive look.

d. Wear a Hat: Hats not only provide protection to your hair against environmental aggressors but also add a personal touch to your outfit. Wear a white dress with a stylish hat to look chic and gorgeous.

e. Incorporate Metallic Accessories: For a shiny finish, opt for metallic accessories to balance out the aesthetics. You can choose to wear a silver belt or metallic shoes to create a harmonious blend of hues and add boldness to your outfit.

f. Layer It: You can pair your white dress with a denim/leather jacket to look charming. On the other hand, it is a great option to pair a sleeveless white dress with a collared shirt for a more casual look.

g. Be Minimalistic: Although accessorizing is important to improve the overall look of your outfit, the key here is to avoid going overboard with it to avoid looking gaudy. Select a few accessory pieces that pair well with your outfit and complement its intricate details. Remember, accessorizing is all about upgrading the look of the dress and not letting it take away the shine and glamour of it.

While it is important to take note of these tips on how to wear a white dress, remember that there is no one-size-fits-all in the world of fashion — don’t feel hesitant to break the shackles of fashion rules, go bold and try different colors and patterns, and celebrate the real you!

How to Wear a Little White Dress?

A little white dress is an ethereal piece that can help you embrace simplicity while looking chic and classic. Styling a white dress is easy once you choose the right dress. Here are some key pointers to keep in mind when wearing a little white dress:

1. Choose the Dress Wisely:

You can pull off any dress in this world if it fits you properly. Find a dress that perfectly fits your body and highlights your best features! Be it a bodycon dress or an A-line mini, pay heed to the fit, neckline, and sleeves to make sure it accentuates your curves.

2. Pay Attention to Accessories:

Picking the right accessories can complement the vibe of your dress and make you look ‘oh-so-beautiful. Statement jewelry pieces give a killer look when paired with a little white dress when going out for a night event. If you wish to keep things simple and sober while also exuding glamor, you can pick minimalist jewelry, a hat, ballet flats, and flip-flops or sandals. Other accessories like stylish clutches, tote bags, scarves, fur coats, and heels can titivate your ensemble!

3. Style It with the Perfect Footwear:

Depending on the season, style, and occasion, choose footwear accordingly. Tie-up sandals, gladiators, strap-back flats, fisherman sandals, rope sandals, and sneakers, are a perfect pick to add a touch of glam to your LWD and get a laid-back vibe. Consider opting for pumps, kitten heels, and wedges to blend class with sophistication and rock your LWD look!

4. Layer It Up:

Who said a little white dress has to be worn alone? You can easily bring more charm to your look without adding any bulk to the outfit by layering your dress nicely. Pair your cute little white dress with a denim jacket, shrug, or light-fabric blazer for a stylish look. When wearing an LWD in warm weather, you can layer it with a cardigan or coat.

Conclusion

Whether you want to create a perfect LOTD for your Instagram reels or capture everyone's attention at a party — a white dress is a perfect choice to create diverse looks that suit every mood and occasion. Knowing the tips on how to wear a white dress can help you create a neat and polished look and make a glamorous statement. But don’t always go by the rules — remember that any dress you wear, all you need is confidence and a beautiful smile to slay it! Go bold and experiment with diverse hues, footwear, and accessories to embrace your beauty and versatility!