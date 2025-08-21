25 OTT and theatrical releases this week, Aug 18-Aug 24 (Hindi, South, Hollywood, Korean): Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii to Honey Don't!
Looking for some entertainment this week after two big releases, War 2 and Coolie? Here are 25 OTT and theatrical releases that you can add to your watchlist.
Pinkvilla is back to treat you with a curated list of all the OTT and theatrical movies and shows releasing this week. The list features content ranging from Hindi, South, Hollywood, and Korean. If you wish to keep your week fully entertained, then this is for you!
OTT RELEASES
1. Maa
Cast: Kajol, Ronit Bose Roy, and Indraneil Sengupta
Director: Vishal Furia
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Maa is a mythological horror film where Kajol as Ambika, a mother, transforms into a goddess to fight a demonic force to save her kidnapped daughter.
2. Shoda
Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, and Arun Sagar
Director: Sunil Mysuru
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Language: Kannada
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A suspense thriller web series where a filmmaker finds himself in a mysterious and tense situation.
3. Aema
Cast: Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu
Director: Lee Hae-young
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: Korean
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A historical South Korean comedy drama that follows a woman's struggles to make the sensational hit film Madame Aema in the 1980s.
4. Thalaivan Thalaivi
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen
Director: Pandiraj
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A Tamil romantic comedy about a couple, Aagasaveeran and Perarsi, who are passionate about cooking and food but face challenges in their relationship.
5. Maareesan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu
Director: Sudheesh Sankar
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: Tamil
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A crime thriller that follows a thief following a man suffering from Alzheimer's on a road journey. However, the trip ends up changing their lives forever.
6. F1: The Movie
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies
Director: Joseph Kosinski
OTT Platforms: Prime Video (rent)
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
An aging Formula One driver comes out of retirement after three decades. He joins a struggling team and mentors a young, hotshot rookie, while trying to get one last shot at redemption.
7. Invasion Season 3
Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown
Director/Creators: Simon Kinberg and David Weil
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
The third season of the American sci-fi drama shows that the main characters are brought together to infiltrate the alien mothership and face the ultimate apex aliens.
8. The Truth About Jussie Smollett?
Cast: Jussie Smollett
Director: Gagan Rehill
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A documentary that revisits the controversial case of American actor and singer Jussie Smollett with new interviews and evidence.
9. Hostage
Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest, and Lucian Msamati
Director: Matt Charman
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Release Date: August 21, 2025
A political thriller where the British Prime Minister's husband is kidnapped, and the abductors demand her resignation.
10. Soothravakyam
Cast: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko
Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Language: Malayalam
Release Date: August 21, 2025
A crime mystery drama where a police officer's life is turned upside down by the mysterious disappearance of a student.
11. The Alto Knights
Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, and Cosmo Jarvis
Director: Barry Levinson
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Language: English
Release Date: August 21, 2025
A crime drama set in post-war New York, where mob legends Frank Costello and Vito Genovese engage in a brutal war for dominance.
12. Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-Min
Director/Creators: Jang Kyung-ik, Yoo Sang-won, Jang Hyuk-jae, Lee Sun-hee
OTT Platform: Netflix
Language: Korean
Release Date: August 23, 2025
A fantasy romance about a modern-day French chef who time-travels to the Joseon era and must cook for a strict king.
13. Peacemaker Season 2
Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland
Director: James Gunn
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
The second season of the DC series follows John Cena's character Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who faces an alternate universe and his traumatic past.
14. Eenie Meanie
Cast: Samara Weaving, Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Andy Garcia
Director: Shawn Simmons
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
An American heist thriller about a high-speed chase and a group of criminals.
15. 007: Road to a Million Season 2
Cast: Brian Cox
Director/Creators: Julian Jones, Tom Dumican, Jamie Goold, and Alice Smith
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
The second season of the reality competition show, where contestants complete challenges inspired by the James Bond franchise for a cash prize.
16. Hot Milk
Cast: Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps
Director: Rebecca Lenkiewicz
OTT Platform: Mubi
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Hot Milk, the drama film about a woman who travels to a clinic in Spain with her sick mother in an attempt to cure her mysterious illness.
17. Kothapallilo Okappudu
Cast: Manoj Chandra, Ravindra Vijay, Monika T
Director: Praveena Paruchuri
OTT Platform: Aha Video
Language: Telugu
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A rural satire and comedy where a naive man's search for a dancer for his troupe leads to utter chaos.
18. Kolahalam
Cast: Anusha Aravindakshan, Santhosh Puthan, Vishnu Balakrishnan
Director: Rasheed Parambil
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Language: Malayalam
The film tells the heartfelt and humorous story of a thief who creates chaos during the 16 hours between a man's death and his funeral. It's a comedy-drama that delivers a poignant social message amidst the laughs.
THEATRICAL RELEASES
19. Honey Don't!
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans
Director: Ethan Coen
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
A comedy crime mystery about female private detective Honey O'Donahue, who investigates a woman's death.
20. Relay
Cast: Riz Ahmed, Lily James, Sam Worthington
Director: David Mackenzie
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
It’s an upcoming American thriller about a man who specializes in corporate espionage and blackmail. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.
21. Splitsville
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino
Director: Michael Angelo Covino
Language: English
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Starring Dakota Johnson, the upcoming comedy movie follows two couples whose friendship erupts into conflict. The husband of the divorcing couple sleeps with the wife of the open marriage couple.
22. Better Half Chi Love Story
Cast: Subodh Bhave, Rinku Rajguru, Prarthana Behere
Director: Sanjay Amar
Language: Marathi
Release Date: August 22, 2025
Upon the sudden death of his controlling wife, Ajay believes he is finally a free man. However, his liberation is short-lived when her vengeful spirit possesses half of his body in this romantic comedy.
23. Son Of Muthanna
Cast: Pranam Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Kushee Ravi
Director: Sriikanth Hunsur
Language: Kannada
Release Date: August 22, 2025
An emotional drama that explores the deep bond between a young man and his father, a former army officer.
24. Paradha
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish
Director: Praveen Kandregula
Language: Telugu
Release Date: August 21, 2025
Starring Anupama Parameswaran, the plot of this social drama is set in a remote village where women are veiled to ward off a curse. Subbu's traditional beliefs are challenged when her face is unveiled.
25. Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha
Cast: Naresh Agastya and Rabiya Khatoon
Director: Vipin Chakrala
Language: Telugu
Release date: August 22, 2025
A musician's journey of love and self-discovery begins when he meets a tech-savvy woman who helps him navigate his aspirations and personal challenges.