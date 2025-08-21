25 OTT and theatrical releases this week, Aug 18-Aug 24 (Hindi, South, Hollywood, Korean): Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii to Honey Don't!

Pinkvilla is back to treat you with a curated list of all the OTT and theatrical movies and shows releasing this week. The list features content ranging from Hindi, South, Hollywood, and Korean. If you wish to keep your week fully entertained, then this is for you!

OTT RELEASES

1. Maa

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Bose Roy, and Indraneil Sengupta

Director: Vishal Furia

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Maa is a mythological horror film where Kajol as Ambika, a mother, transforms into a goddess to fight a demonic force to save her kidnapped daughter.

2. Shoda

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, and Arun Sagar

Director: Sunil Mysuru

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Language: Kannada

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A suspense thriller web series where a filmmaker finds himself in a mysterious and tense situation.

3. Aema

Cast: Lee Hanee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu

Director: Lee Hae-young

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A historical South Korean comedy drama that follows a woman's struggles to make the sensational hit film Madame Aema in the 1980s.

4. Thalaivan Thalaivi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen

Director: Pandiraj

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A Tamil romantic comedy about a couple, Aagasaveeran and Perarsi, who are passionate about cooking and food but face challenges in their relationship.

5. Maareesan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu

Director: Sudheesh Sankar

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: Tamil

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A crime thriller that follows a thief following a man suffering from Alzheimer's on a road journey. However, the trip ends up changing their lives forever.

6. F1: The Movie

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies

Director: Joseph Kosinski

OTT Platforms: Prime Video (rent)

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

An aging Formula One driver comes out of retirement after three decades. He joins a struggling team and mentors a young, hotshot rookie, while trying to get one last shot at redemption.

7. Invasion Season 3

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown

Director/Creators: Simon Kinberg and David Weil

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

The third season of the American sci-fi drama shows that the main characters are brought together to infiltrate the alien mothership and face the ultimate apex aliens.

8. The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

Cast: Jussie Smollett

Director: Gagan Rehill

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A documentary that revisits the controversial case of American actor and singer Jussie Smollett with new interviews and evidence.

9. Hostage

Cast: Julie Delpy, Suranne Jones, Corey Mylchreest, and Lucian Msamati

Director: Matt Charman

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Release Date: August 21, 2025

A political thriller where the British Prime Minister's husband is kidnapped, and the abductors demand her resignation.

10. Soothravakyam

Cast: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: Malayalam

Release Date: August 21, 2025

A crime mystery drama where a police officer's life is turned upside down by the mysterious disappearance of a student.

11. The Alto Knights

Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, and Cosmo Jarvis

Director: Barry Levinson

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Language: English

Release Date: August 21, 2025

A crime drama set in post-war New York, where mob legends Frank Costello and Vito Genovese engage in a brutal war for dominance.

12. Bon Appetit, Your Majesty

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-Min

Director/Creators: Jang Kyung-ik, Yoo Sang-won, Jang Hyuk-jae, Lee Sun-hee

OTT Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Release Date: August 23, 2025

A fantasy romance about a modern-day French chef who time-travels to the Joseon era and must cook for a strict king.

13. Peacemaker Season 2

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland

Director: James Gunn

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

The second season of the DC series follows John Cena's character Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who faces an alternate universe and his traumatic past.

14. Eenie Meanie

Cast: Samara Weaving, Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Andy Garcia

Director: Shawn Simmons

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

An American heist thriller about a high-speed chase and a group of criminals.

15. 007: Road to a Million Season 2

Cast: Brian Cox

Director/Creators: Julian Jones, Tom Dumican, Jamie Goold, and Alice Smith

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

The second season of the reality competition show, where contestants complete challenges inspired by the James Bond franchise for a cash prize.

16. Hot Milk

Cast: Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, Vicky Krieps

Director: Rebecca Lenkiewicz

OTT Platform: Mubi

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Hot Milk, the drama film about a woman who travels to a clinic in Spain with her sick mother in an attempt to cure her mysterious illness.

17. Kothapallilo Okappudu

Cast: Manoj Chandra, Ravindra Vijay, Monika T

Director: Praveena Paruchuri

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Language: Telugu

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A rural satire and comedy where a naive man's search for a dancer for his troupe leads to utter chaos.

18. Kolahalam

Cast: Anusha Aravindakshan, Santhosh Puthan, Vishnu Balakrishnan

Director: Rasheed Parambil

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Language: Malayalam

The film tells the heartfelt and humorous story of a thief who creates chaos during the 16 hours between a man's death and his funeral. It's a comedy-drama that delivers a poignant social message amidst the laughs.

THEATRICAL RELEASES

19. Honey Don't!

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans

Director: Ethan Coen

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

A comedy crime mystery about female private detective Honey O'Donahue, who investigates a woman's death.

20. Relay

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Lily James, Sam Worthington

Director: David Mackenzie

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

It’s an upcoming American thriller about a man who specializes in corporate espionage and blackmail. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.

21. Splitsville

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino

Director: Michael Angelo Covino

Language: English

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Starring Dakota Johnson, the upcoming comedy movie follows two couples whose friendship erupts into conflict. The husband of the divorcing couple sleeps with the wife of the open marriage couple.

22. Better Half Chi Love Story

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Rinku Rajguru, Prarthana Behere

Director: Sanjay Amar

Language: Marathi

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Upon the sudden death of his controlling wife, Ajay believes he is finally a free man. However, his liberation is short-lived when her vengeful spirit possesses half of his body in this romantic comedy.

23. Son Of Muthanna

Cast: Pranam Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Kushee Ravi

Director: Sriikanth Hunsur

Language: Kannada

Release Date: August 22, 2025

An emotional drama that explores the deep bond between a young man and his father, a former army officer.

24. Paradha

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha Krish

Director: Praveen Kandregula

Language: Telugu

Release Date: August 21, 2025

Starring Anupama Parameswaran, the plot of this social drama is set in a remote village where women are veiled to ward off a curse. Subbu's traditional beliefs are challenged when her face is unveiled.

25. Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha

Cast: Naresh Agastya and Rabiya Khatoon

Director: Vipin Chakrala

Language: Telugu

Release date: August 22, 2025

A musician's journey of love and self-discovery begins when he meets a tech-savvy woman who helps him navigate his aspirations and personal challenges.