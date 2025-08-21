EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘I am a dinosaur in the industry,’ Jagapathi Babu on his journey as an actor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, popular actor Jagapathi Babu spilled the beans about his latest show, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi, available on the ZEE Network.

From discussing the inception of the show and revealing his dream guest to interview, to sharing the secret behind his success. Here’s everything you need to know about the Salaar actor.

Exclusive interview with Jagapathi Babu

1. What inspired you to take up the celebrity talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi?

Ans. First of all, in today’s world, I believe small is big. The TV screens have become huge. I wanted to cover the vast area. Now, the title, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi, I thought it suited me fine because I’ve always believed in being a fighter, survivor, and a winner. This title and the show are about that.

2. What makes this show different from other celebrity talk shows we’ve seen on TV and OTT?

Ans. I would say that I have personally always tried to do something different. If you’ve seen my career, I have done various things throughout. Keeping this in mind, I wanted the show to be a straight talk show.

Now, everyone would feel so and say so, but I wanted to prove a point by getting personal and messing with each other. I felt like telling the common man that we are also common, and we came up the way everyone else was brought up. It has a more direct connection to the people, and that’s how I feel it will be different.

3. If you could invite one person from any industry (Indian or International), who would be your dream guest on the show?

Ans. If I were to host anybody, I would choose Rekha ji. She is a beautiful… of course, forever beautiful lady, and you can only be like that if your mind, body, and soul are beautiful.

4. How do you look at your journey from then to now in the film industry, and now donning a role as a host as well? You also mentioned how Nagarjuna sir pushed you into acting.

Ans. Well, it has been an almost 35-year-long journey. I am a dinosaur in the industry. Like everybody else, I also thought that a star was born; however, he was born very late.

Now, yes… I had to do a lot of small supporting characters, heroes, multistarrers, and even subjects with two heroines. Later on, antagonists, brother, father, uncle, and many more. Now, as my last resort, I am doing a talk show. I would like to try everything in life because I can’t stay stable in one place. This is why I entered this show, and it has to be noted that this is an extremely positive show.

Actually, I didn’t say Nagarjuna inspired me or pushed me into doing films or anything. But, I did say that being a family friend, I used to visit his shooting sets, and one day it just hit me like, why don’t I get into it?

5. How do you handle low phases or setbacks?

Ans. My lows and setbacks… See, whatever it is, I think everyone knows that everything around you is a lesson. Moreover, I am not special. Like everybody else, everyone has their own stories, their own flashbacks. They have a lot of struggles, a lot of victories… I am just another design.

I won’t specifically say I went through this particular setback. They were there, and they will be there. It is about how you get over it, and that is how you succeed. That is how you become a winner.

For example, if Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi had not been thrown off the train, he wouldn’t have become the ‘Mahatma’ he is. I feel that I am blessed, and that is good enough for me. I have the blessings of producers, directors, press, social media, and the audience.

6. At 63, how do you manage to look so fit and young? What's your fitness secret and routine like?

Ans. If you ask me, how I look slim and fit at the age of 63, I would first like to say - thanks for the compliment. In one word, the answer would be “Tripthi.” In Yoga, there’s a tale where someone asks God ‘I want happiness.’

In reply, God says, ‘You already have it.’ The person inquires, ‘how’ and in reply, God answers, ‘Remove the I and Want, then you’ll have Happiness’. I is Ego, and Want is Expectation.

I am that kind of person, with the blessings of my parents, siblings, my wife, children, producers, directors, and everyone else. All this love and energy is enough for me to be fit and trim.

