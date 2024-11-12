Maren Morris's Weight Loss: Diet Plan and Workout Regime

It’s no news that celebrities face immense pressure from the public to be in their best shape. Country singer Maren Morris has always been known for being a vocal powerhouse. Her vocal strength, combined with flawless techniques and a passion for music, is truly noteworthy. Back in April 2024, when the singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her upcoming album Healing, the audience was stunned by her transformation.

The Chasing After You singer has revealed that she has struggled with fluctuating weight throughout her life. The Grammy-winning musician has revealed that the change in her weight was caused by many reasons. Be it the after-effect of her romantic relationships, her pregnancy, or her attempt to look perfect, these factors directly contributed to her weight alterations. But she has finally accepted her body and doesn’t feel the need to “snap back” anymore. Before we dig deep into Maren Morris’s weight loss journey, let’s take a look at her professional accolades.

Who Is Maren Morris?

Maren Morris is a famous American singer and songwriter who was born on April 10, 1990, in Arington, Texas. She developed a deep-rooted love for singing when she was only a child. By the time she reached her 20s, she already had three studio albums to her name. Her signature style includes blending country music with R&B, pop, and hip-hop to create soul-soothing melodious songs. She debuted in 2005 with the studio album Walk On. What’s even more impressive is that most of the songs on the album were self-written by her. Her self-titled 2015 EP proved to be a career-turner for her. Morris’s famous songs include My Church, The Middle, The Bones, Chasing After You, 80’s Mercedes, etc.

Maren was blessed with supportive parents who encouraged her to pursue her dream. Once her parents realized that she had a talent for singing, her father became her booking manager and she went on a state-wide tour. According to her mother, they even sold furniture out of the house to pay for her records.

Even though she was rejected from major singing reality shows like American Idol, The Voice, etc., she never gave up on her dream. She has established herself as a successful singer who has won multiple critically acclaimed awards, including a Grammy Award, an American Music Award, five Country Music Association Awards, and five Academy of Country Music Awards. She got married to musician Ryan Hurd in 2018 and the two parted ways after six years of marriage. They share a son together.

Maren Morris’s Profile

Full Name: Maren Larae Morris

Age: 34 years

Birth Date: 10 April, 1990

Birth Place: Arlington, Texas

Parents: Gregory Morris, Kellie Morris

Children: Hayes Andrew

Height: 1.55 m

Maren Morris’s Weight Changes Over the Years

Maren Morris has revealed that her weight has never been consistent. When she first debuted, she was known to have a petite figure. But she kept gaining and losing weight during different phases of her life. The talented singer felt the need to get her life together and address her “mental and physical health”.

Right before her marriage with ex-husband Ryan Hurd, Morris managed to lose over 20 pounds. Then again in 2020 when she was pregnant with her son, she gained 40 pounds. But she wholeheartedly accepted her post-pregnancy body and doesn’t agree with the constant insuperable criticism mothers face. She embraces her curves and feels that she has done “something amazing and wonderful” with her life. Here are the different factors that played a part in her weight changes over the years:

Weight Loss Due to Breakup:

The singer has revealed that she was a lot heavier in her early 20s and was in a “different mental state”. But she lost almost 20 lbs which she credits to a bad breakup. The effect of the breakup was so severe that she faced “emotional turmoil” and couldn't even eat. Studies show that agony and stress are one of the leading factors that cause change in weight ( 1 ).

Postpartum Weight Gain:

The singer gained 40 lbs when she was pregnant with her son. Research shows that women can gain stubborn weight during their pregnancy which is hard to shed ( 2 ). But Morris is proud of what she has accomplished and has refused to change a thing. Luckily, she understands that everyone’s pregnancy journey is unique and there’s no right way to do it.

Maren Morris Weight Loss Diet and Workout Plan

Under the guidance of her personal trainer, Erin Opera, Maren Morris follows a strict diet and workout regime. She eats healthy and focuses on getting slim through exercising. Let’s take a peek at her weight loss plan.

1. The 4 x 4 Diet:

Maren Morris focuses on a 4 x 4 diet that promotes portion control. She is mindful about what she puts in her body. The singer has also mentioned that if she has to perform, she only eats till 5 p.m. It is important to note that research suggests time-restricted eating is not any way more beneficial in boosting metabolism than eating 3 meals in a day ( 3 ).

2. Protein Intake:

Maren indulges in a strictly planned diet. She makes sure to eat lean proteins like chicken and fish.

For breakfast, she eats three egg whites, wheat toast, and spinach that has been tossed in olive oil.

For lunch, she usually eats a salad with protein.

For dinner, she keeps it simple with grilled tofu or fish, with vegetables on the side.

Studies show that a protein-infused diet promotes great weight loss and also reduces fat mass and waist circumference ( 4 ).

3. Healthy Fats:

Maren eats food items like avocados and nuts, which are enriched with good fats. Studies suggest that nuts not only help in weight loss but also improve insulin sensitivity ( 5 ).

4. Fiber intake:

According to researchers, eating fiber-rich foods, like oats, various fruits, etc., while on a calorie-restricted diet promotes weight loss ( 6 ). Maren Morris munches on fruits and vegetables to make sure she is consuming enough fiber.

Once she gets off stage, she treats herself to a glass of rosé and chicken or salad.

Workout Plan

Her personal trainer, Opera, puts her on a tight workout schedule. Even when Morris is touring, they Facetime so Opera can monitor her.

Cardio

Opera puts emphasis on the need for cardio exercises in order to stay lean. Sports is a great way to incorporate cardio into daily lifestyle. Morris reportedly plays tennis. Research has found that when combined with dietary changes, exercises can cause weight loss ( 7 ).

Strength Training:

Maren does push-ups, squats, lunges, squat lunges, and front and side planks as part of strength training. Among these, she isn’t a big fan of squat lunges and thinks that they are “the worst”. Research shows that strength training is a great system that not only promotes weight loss but also improves body composition ( 8 ).

Maren Morris’s Before and After Weight Loss Images

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Maren Morris's weight loss journey has been shared publicly by her as well as her trainer, denying internet trolls the pleasure of making upsetting comments about her body. She has advocated for new moms and has addressed the need for them to feel proud of what they have accomplished. Be it her bold move of taking a step back from the country music scene or taking the decision of not showing her son’s face to the public, Morris has been the talk of the town lately. But she denies to take these comments to heart and continues to live her life on her own terms.

