21-day weight-loss challenge ft R Madhavan to kickstart your weight-loss journey

R Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has inspired everyone with his versatility on-screen. But the one thing that took the internet by storm was his unbelievable 21-day weight loss challenge. His transformation from an overweight individual to a fit and healthy man was achieved after he diligently followed these 5 steps that he revealed in an interview with Curly Tales. Keep scrolling to know more.

1. Intermittent Fasting

R Madhavan reveals that he started by following a strict intermittent fasting schedule. The actor admitted that he would eat his last meal of the day by 6:45 PM every day and resume eating by 11-12 PM the next day. Along with this, he avoided consuming any raw food after 3:00 PM.

By following this pattern, he would restrict his eating window to lose weight, manage their insulin levels and keep a check on their overall health.

2. Chewing Food Properly

Talking about eating, there is another important thing that Madhavan follows, and it has helped in accelerating his weight-loss process. He reveals chewing his food 45-60 times to help with digestion and absorbing nutrients.

3. Early Morning Walks

Walking is an age-old practice followed by several people to lose weight. It never goes wrong and is something everyone can follow without any hassle. R Madhavan revealed that he would include regular morning walks in his routine to lose weight.

He further admitted that he did not swear by rigorous exercises for his weight loss journey and only stuck by walking as a form of physical exercise.

4. Sleep And Screen Detox

Another important step in his weight loss journey was the screen detox. R Madhavan prioritised his deep sleep and made sure to stay away from the screen at least 90 minutes before bed. This helped his body wind down naturally. A good night’s sleep regulates hormones, appetite and energy levels.

5. Hydration And Green Vegetables

One of the major factors that triggers anyone’s weight loss is staying hydrated. Along with this, he had a lot of green vegetables and foods that his body could metabolise easily and avoided all processed foods.

