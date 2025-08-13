Sara Tendulkar shares 7-ingredient Mango-Pineapple protein smoothie perfect for your gym routine

Sara Tendulkar is known to be a fitness enthusiast who incorporates different regimes into her daily life. Born to Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, Sara's fitness routine is a balanced approach that includes both workouts and a healthy diet. The young internet star swears by a healthy smoothie, which she refers to as 'pina colada that went to the gym.'

Sara Tendulkar's gym-friendly 'pina colada' smoothie

Sara Tendulkar, who is a registered nutritionist, took to Instagram to share a video of her gym-friendly take on a pina colada. In the video, Sara can be seen preparing her healthy mango and pineapple protein smoothie. She calls it a holiday drink with extra fiber and hydration and quips that you "hopefully (will) get a six pack."

This vibrant and nutritious smoothie takes inspiration from the classic pina colada, a quintessential cocktail drink from the beachside, and gives it a gym-ready makeover.

Blend frozen mango, pineapple, flax seeds, chia seeds, vanilla whey protein, coconut water and milk

All you need for a smoothie recipe is one cup frozen mango and pineapple, one tbsp ground flax seeds, one tbsp shredded dry coconut, and one tbsp soaked chia seeds. Add one scoop of vanilla whey protein, half a cup of coconut water, and a dash of coconut milk into it.

Mix them in a blender until smooth and creamy while adjusting the amount of coconut water to reach your desired consistency. You can also garnish it with shredded coconut, and you are good to go.

In her caption, the 27-year-old star refers to her smoothie as "a pina colada that went to the gym." This smoothie is designed to be a delicious and nutritious option for fueling workouts and aiding recovery.

Benefits of ingredients used in this smoothie

This 'pina colada' smoothie is packed with nutrients. The frozen mango and pineapple not only deliver the tropical flavor but also provide a good dose of vitamins and antioxidants. The chia seeds offer a significant boost of gut-friendly fiber, as they contain omega-3 fatty acids.

The coconut water ensures hydration and provides natural electrolytes. The vanilla whey protein provides about 25 grams of protein for muscle recovery, making it a perfect post-workout drink.

So, if you're a fitness enthusiast or simply someone who enjoys tropical flavors and wants a healthier alternative to traditional cocktails, this mango-pineapple-coconut smoothie is a perfect option for you.

