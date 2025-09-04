How Fardeen Khan went from 102 kg to 78 kg with one lifestyle change

Fardeen Khan was one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood back in the 90s. The shining star went on a hiatus in 2010 after working on several hit films, carving a spot in the industry. In the 14 years that he stayed away from the silver screen, he gained a lot of weight and became unrecognisable. But then came a point when he realised he needed to get back in shape, and that is when his transformation journey began.

Khan recently shared his weight loss journey of shedding approximately 25 kg, going from 102-103 kg to around 78-79 kg. But this change wasn't just about looks—it was about reclaiming his health and sense of self.

Fardeen Khan on quitting alcohol

A major turning point came in Fardeen Khan’s life during COVID-19 when he decided to quit drinking entirely. He explained that alcohol had significantly affected his energy levels and clarity. “For the first time, the brain fog cleared,” he said. “I was feeling bloody 60 years old… Now, when you wake up, you feel clean, sober. I didn’t feel like myself at all,” Fardeen confessed in an interview with Cyrus Broacha, opening up about the physical and emotional toll of weight gain.

Fardeen Khan’s Diet and Exercise

Not just did he quit alcohol, but he also followed a strict diet and focused on regular workouts. He followed a 15–16 hour fasting window, consumed home-cooked meals rich in proteins and healthy fats, and avoided excess carbs and sugar. His regimen combined strength training, cardio, and compound movements. He even converted his garage in London into a workout space and trained virtually under professional guidance.

Emphasising the mental health aspect of fitness, Fardeen said he wanted to physically feel 25 again—a goal he achieved with consistency and self-love. Other than this, the Heeramandi star admitted that his children, Diana and Azarius, inspired him to stay fit so he could actively engage in their lives—whether it’s hiking or simply playing outdoors.

Fardeen Khan’s weight loss journey has not just helped him look good but also made him feel confident in his skin.

