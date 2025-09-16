Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist reveals a simple 3-Step plan for rapid weight loss

There are so many of you who want to lose weight and look fit, just like your favorite celebrity. But they never seem to get the right diet to follow to achieve their goal. These days, everyone who plans to go on a diet is bombarded with detox teas, juice cleanses, and diet plans, making it difficult to know what exactly is working. But is this what actors also follow? Well, maybe not. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday’s nutritionist reveals secrets behind weight loss diet plans.

Step 1: Calorie-deficient diet plan

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, a well-known celebrity nutritionist, emphasised that the most effective way to lose weight is not by following a trendy or restrictive diet but through the consistent creation of a calorie-deficient plan. He explains that there is a simple science behind weight loss, and that is, the body must burn more calories than it consumes. This deficit can be created by eating less, exercising more, or a combination of both; this is the universal requirement for fat loss.

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday’s nutritionist highlighted that no diet will work unless it puts the body in a calorie deficit. Whether it's Keto, intermittent fasting, or a low-carb regimen, it only leads to results if it forces the body to use more energy than it receives through food. He further added that when the body turns to its fat stores, it will result in weight loss.

Step 2: Personalised approach to diet plans

He also rubbished the myth that states that there is a single magic diet that guarantees weight loss for everyone. Dr Bhargava revealed that most people often waste time trying to mimic celebrity diet routines or blindly follow whatever is trending online. But what really will help is a personalised approach.

Step 3: Increase physical activity

Alia’s nutritionist further added that the deficit in a diet can be achieved in more than one way. One can either reduce portion sizes and calorie intake, or they might increase their physical activity to burn more calories. Both strategies are valid, and choosing the right one depends entirely on what feels sustainable in the long run.

