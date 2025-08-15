Want a Healthy Gut? Try Malaika Arora’s Exclusive 3-Ingredient Fitness Recipe for Better Digestion

Malaika Arora is the epitome of glamor and fitness in the industry. The actress, over the years, has inspired fans to have a healthy and toned body, which brings out the youthful glow, even at an older age.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arora, who is also a mother of one, described her daily routine and her go-to 3-ingredient recipe for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Advertisement

The dancer-model also emphasized the importance of just showing up and being grateful for a new day and the opportunities that knock on the doors once in a while.

Malaika Arora’s daily fitness routine

Speaking of being grateful in life, Malaika Arora shared, “Just showing up every day. Waking up and being grateful for a new day.” The actress further added, “Literally, now I am someone who truly values that. I feel we take so much for granted, and so just the fact that I can wake up and be grateful for a new day and for the opportunities that are there in my life and for all that I have amassed in my life, I feel for that I am very grateful.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Malaika also talked about her daily routine, which includes her waking up early and never skipping a workout in the morning. The actress explained that “It sets the day for me.”

Advertisement

She went on to claim, “Ek tone hoti hai na din ke liye, kaise aap soch rahe ho ya aap kya kar rahe ho. Kuch sahi jaa raha hai ya nahi sahi jaa raha hai, I think if you do that (follow a daily routine), it just sets the tone.” Arora added, “I feel far more productive and I can achieve a lot.”

Malaika Arora’s 3-ingredient fitness recipe

While talking about health and diet, Malaika Arora went on to share a 3-ingredient recipe that would help her with a healthy gut and a smooth-working digestive system.

The TV personality revealed that she soaks cumin, celery, and fennel seeds overnight after dry roasting one teaspoon of each. She explained, “Subah uthke use drain karke aur ussi paani ko thoda sa ubaal ke, halka sa nimbu daalke peelo.” Malaika added that if followed regularly, the recipe is beneficial to the gut and stimulates the digestive system and bile throughout the day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora gets back to her daily routine ‘one breath at a time’ weeks after father’s demise; Watch