Jorge Garcia Weight Loss: An Overlook at His Journey

Like any other weight loss transformation, the Jorge Garcia weight loss journey was full of ordeals and challenges. Being overweight since childhood, he struggled with obesity and its accompanied influence. As followed by his fans and followers, he reportedly only initiated shedding weight for his role in the series Lost, wherein his character demanded a look of someone stranded on a deserted island. Garcia then lost 30 pounds but fell short in a yo-yo effect and was back to his previous weight. This article unveils what went on during his major transformation, which he began with his family’s support after a few years. Read on to know the detailed scoop on his diet and workout routine.

Who Is Jorge Garcia?

An American actor and comedian, Jorge Garcia is a Nebraska native who first appeared in the entertainment industry with his performance in the television show Becker (1998) as Hector Lopez. He received a lot of appreciation and attention due to his role as Hugo “Hurley” Reyes in the series Lost (2004-2010). He was loved for his appearance in the 2010 series, Hawaii Five-0 as well. Adding to his accolades, Garcia is also a stand-up comedian. In 2012 he appeared in the FOX series Alcatraz. Among other works of his, the latest of his performance was in the Netflix original movie The Ridiculous 6 (2015). Garcia has struggled with weight issues almost throughout his career. At one point he weighed around 400 lbs and was reportedly asked to shed some pounds prior to the production of his show Lost. In 2006, he lost 30 pounds.

Ahead we discuss all about his weight loss journey, the habits he ditched, and the new routine that he adapted.

Jorge Garcia Profile

Real Name: Jorge Fernando Garcia

Jorge Fernando Garcia Birthday: April 28, 1973

April 28, 1973 Age in 2023: 50 years

50 years Occupation: Actor and Comedian

Looking at Jorge Garcia’s Weight Loss Journey in Detail

Jorge Garcia’s weight loss journey has been a topsy-turvy ride. He reduced his weight in 2006, however, only after a short while did he fall back to his unhealthy habits and gain back all the weight. Since he has been struggling with his weight since childhood, later in life, the family’s concern for his health led him to lose weight around the year 2016. This time he reportedly lost almost 100 pounds. However, it’s essential to note that initially after losing weight, maintaining the desired weight is itself a challenge hard enough.

While it came across as unbelievable news to his fans, they were too quick to assume that Garcia underwent a gastric bypass surgery. His transformation was full of challenges but resorting to surgery was not one of Garcia’s choices. Garcia has candidly shared about his new healthy lifestyle over interviews. From intense workouts — three hours per day — to strictly refraining from consuming alcohol, a lot of factors contributed to his weight loss. He collaborated with professional trainers to create a personalized plan that kept him on track to lose weight and achieve a fitter body.

Ahead, we discuss some of the noticeable details from Garcia’s workout regime and diet roster.

Jorge Garcia’s Diet

What might be termed as yo-yo dieting for Jorge’s weight loss journey, is based on his fluctuating habits and failed attempt to lose weight. The importance of dieting coupled with relevant workouts cannot be overshadowed. During his major transformation, he is said to have been following the Nooch diet that relies on deactivated yeast, along with consuming vegetables like broccoli, carrot, and spinach, and increased protein. While not much has been stated about the weight-loss benefits of deactivated nutritional yeast, it is reported that yeast hydrolysate can assist obese people ( 1 ).

A protein-packed diet is recommended for weight loss, as it enhances satiety and reduces fat mass ( 2 ). His diet also included lean protein with foods like fish, chicken, and turkey. Garcia’s plate consisted of fibrous foods like fruits and vegetables, as he significantly avoided junk, fried, oily, and other high-calorie foods.

Avoiding sugary foods and drinks, along with alcohol was a vital part of his transformation journey. It is a well-known fact that cutting off sugar and sweet beverages and food from your diet will significantly aid in tackling obesity and reducing the risk of obesity-related diseases. ( 3 )

Advertisement

Jorge Garcia’s Workout Routine

Jorge Garcia’s efforts and commitments were not limited exclusively to his diet. The diligent routine and habits needed to be extended to consistent workouts for optimal results in his weight loss journey. Garcia’s exercise roster was a blend of varied workout styles of high and low intensities. In order to target the fat cells in his body, Garcia combined weight training with cardiovascular exercises.

Primarily his functional exercises included arm circles, waist, neck, and shoulder rotations, and push-ups. Keeping things spiced up he managed a blend of styles, for cardio he opted for cycling, running up and down the stairs, and other exercises for the lower body. Besides these, he focused on breathing exercises too.

Jorge Garcia Weight Loss: Before And After Photos

Before:

After:

Due to his limited appearances and engagement with the media, Jorge Garcia today with his exact weight is not revealed. However, through his social media, it can be assumed that he has regained weight. Throughout his weight loss timeline, we have seen how Jorge Garcia loses weight, on and off. His major transformation was when he lost around 100 pounds through a strict, high-fiber, and high-protein diet, coupled with a variety of cardiovascular exercises and muscle-related workouts. It is worth noting how he was prompted to work on himself when it was suggested that his obesity may lead to health concerns.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Know All About John Kurk’s Weight Loss Journey And Health Issues