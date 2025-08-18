How did Alia Bhatt lose her postpartum weight? Work out 6 days a week to eating gond ke laddus by mother-in-law

Alia Bhatt's postpartum weight loss caused a huge buzz on the internet. Shortly after embracing motherhood in November 2022, the actress openly discussed her transformation. Known for her remarkable performances on screen, Alia also inspires her fans with her dedication to fitness. While many believe that actresses resort to unnatural methods to maintain their shape, Alia is one of the few who focused on natural ways to lose weight after giving birth to her daughter, Raha.

Focusing on her workout

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue in 2023, Alia Bhatt had opened up about her weight loss after embracing motherhood. She explained that due to her job (of being an actor), she needs to be present in a certain way to maintain continuity.

She said, "Even so, I wasn't hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha. I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally, but the truth is that I can't even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I'm breastfeeding and can't be given anaesthesia."

Instead of relying on unnatural methods, Alia began focusing on her workouts 12 weeks after welcoming Raha, as recommended by her doctor.

The actress also credited breastfeeding for aiding her weight loss. Alia avoided crash diets to ensure her baby's nutrition was not compromised during breastfeeding.

Her doctor suggested a workout routine of six days a week and advised her to maintain a clean diet for at least 12 months after having Raha. Initially, Alia started with 15-minute walks and breathing exercises in the first two weeks postpartum.

By the 12-week mark, she had resumed regular workouts, which included walking, Pilates, yoga, light cardio, and strength training.

Healthy Diet

She focused on eating healthy foods and practiced portion control. Her diet comprised fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins.

Alia also received gond ke laddus from her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, which she enjoyed during her weight loss journey.

Unlike others, Alia avoided obsessively checking her weight; she weighed herself only once every two weeks. Her goal was not to "snap back" quickly but to heal her body holistically.

Expressing her concerns about the snap-back culture, Alia urged new moms to be kind to themselves and allow their bodies to recover at their own pace.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt took a holistic approach to fitness and refrained from relying on fad diets to lose weight.

