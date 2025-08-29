Kareena Kapoor’s secret to ageing gracefully at 70: Ghee, khichdi, NO skin treatments and botox

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is one of the few actresses who has embraced ageing like a pro and made it look so effortless and stunning. Recently, Rujuta Diwekar, a well-known celebrity nutritionist, launched her book The Commonsense Diet alongside the actress. During the launch event, the Tashan star spoke about how age is just a number.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on ageing

Talking about ageing, Kareena Kapoor confidently stated that for her, age is just a number and that she always wants to be fit to take on whatever old age brings. “I want to be able to do what I have to do. Whether it's going to set also at 70, 75, I want to do that. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. I want to be able to do things and not be dependent on someone or a stick.”

Bebo further added that for this, she needs to eat right with Rujuta’s guidance. She needs to have mobility to work out, not only to look good, but to feel good. “And that’s what ageing and life is. So I love it, I’m embracing it. But I’m taking all these particular things like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscles, strength training, walking a little, my Surya namaskars, doing my little work on my own,” she said.

The actress concluded by saying that she is spending time on all this rather than skin treatments and Botox.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. Regarding her next project, Pinkvilla exclusively shared last year, she signed one of the biggest and most exciting feature films of Indian cinema. The source also told us that it is set to release in 2026.

