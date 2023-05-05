Stunned by Adele’s weight loss transformation? Here’s her secret

Adele, the 34-years old British singer has always been praised for her ability to move you with her melodious voice. The Grammy Award winner made headlines with her incredible weight loss transformation during the pandemic. The ‘Hello’ singer reportedly started her weight loss journey before her 25 album tour in 2016, and what once started as a fitness journey met the demands of touring and stunned the world with her amazing weight loss transformation. If you too carry a curvy figure, Adele’s weight loss method can help you get in shape. Let’s take a look at what made the star lose around 100 pounds and become an inspiration to everyone on a fitness journey.

How did Adele lose weight?

Shedding excess flab around your waist requires discipline, determination, and hard work. The singer credits her workout routine for transforming her body. It wasn’t about how she looked but working out helped manage her anxiety-she told British Vogue.

Besides, Adele claims that she didn’t follow any special diet or intermittent fasting to lose weight. However, she opted for healthy food choices every day including fresh fruits, salads, and probiotics. In short, Adele’s weight loss was primarily due to her fitness routine and two to three rounds of extreme workouts everyday day during the initial Covid quarantine.

Adele’s weight loss diet plan

In 2019, fans were left spellbound by how Adele lost weight. Ever since her photographs began to surface on social media platforms, her fans and critics have been speculating and wondering what Adele’s weight loss method must be to have lost seven stones (44 kg).

A year later, in 2020, she appeared even thinner while hosting Saturday Night Live. Though several interviews over the internet showcased Adele, the singer confessing that she hasn’t tried any special diet for weight loss, rumors have been circulating accounting that she may have followed the ‘sirtfood diet’.

A typical sirtfood diet cuts down processed, full-fat, sugary foods and food that is rich in starch. A lot of healthy meal plans rule out such foods with high calories and unhealthy fats. However, the foods in the several healthy meal plans are often ‘sirt’, it’s possible she incorporated them in her meals without considering them as her special diet for weight loss. To be clear, Adele has never attributed the Sirtfood diet to her weight loss regimen.

Read on to discover what a typical diet might look like for Adele and how incorporating Adele weight loss plan may help you achieve a perfect hourglass figure.

Breakfast

In numerous interactions, Adele said that has never been a fan of intermittent fasting or special diet regimes. By this, we can conclude that the songstress didn’t bid goodbye to her morning breakfast in a stint to get rid of the curves.

The singer prefers tea over coffee - she said in her interview with Vogue, a British Magazine. The beauty went on to reveal that she loves to brew a cup of tea herself and goes on to add very little sugar, milk and stirs it well.

After the morning tea, the singer relishes a breakfast that generally consists of soy yogurt with mixed berries, chopped walnuts, and dark chocolate. On certain days, Adele prefers to have a green smoothie when she’s on the go. Some appreciable ingredients for Sirtfood-approved green juice include kale, celery, green apple, lemon, and matcha ( 1 ).

Lunch

Adele has been doing vigorous weight training and exercise every day and even thrice a day when her anxiety is taking over her calm. She is required to have a highly nutritious diet every day to refuel her body with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

A typical sirtfood-approved diet for Adele may include a bowl of parsley salad with kale, green apple, walnuts, and celery topped with a teaspoon of olive oil and lemon juice. Besides, Buckwheat holds an appreciable place in the list of sirt foods and the singer might opt for strawberry buckwheat tabouleh dates, tomatoes, and parsley topped with a dash of lemon juice and a teaspoon of virgin olive oil ( 1 ).

Dinner

Adele often mentioned that her son's favorite dish is the classic Sunday roast that is specially made by her and the family ensures to enjoy it every Sunday.

However, for herself, she might opt for healthier alternatives such as grilled or baked chicken breast with kale. Besides, onion salad with tomatoes topped with a dash of lemon juice and chili salsa is another option that would keep her on course ( 2 ).

Dessert

It might be strange to address red wine as dessert but it is the singer's favorite alternative for dessert. Moreover, red wine makes a sirtfood-approved beverage as it is high in sirtuin activators ( 3 ).

The singer revealed that her first emergency run to the grocery store was for a bottle of red wine and Ketchup as a part of the panic buying during the pandemic. Also, it is well documented that the 34-year-old singer, Adele enjoys her favorite wine.

Cheat meal

During her interview with British Vogue, the ‘Easy on Me’ singer brought Mcdonalds into the conversation. The young singer admits that her ideal death row and last meal would be Chicken Nuggets with a big burger and fries. Besides, she confessed that she eats these Mc’Donalds staples at least once a week. It is commendable how Adele adheres to her weight loss diet and enjoys her favorite meal simultaneously.

Adele’s Workout Routine

The songwriter opened up about her transformation and said that once upon a time she used to cry but now, she sweats! Adele weight loss routine and fitness coaches helped her get physically as well as mentally stronger.

The singer followed a strict exercising regime during the lockdown and would also work out three times a day. Adele chose to weight train in the morning and opt for a hike or boxing in the afternoon. The evening primarily comprised cardio and this was Adele on her weight loss journey. But that’s not all. Adele also began deadlifting with 10 pounds and slowly increasing it up to 170 pounds.

Here’s what Adele’s weight loss workout regime looks like.

Reformer Pilates

Adele is a big fan of reformer Pilates and often incorporates them in her exercise regime for weight loss. Reformer pilates is normal pilates performed on special machines and is known to improve your body’s flexibility and posture ( 5 ). Besides, it also makes a great workout to achieve a perfect body mass index.

Gym Sessions

Adele has been working diligently on weight loss which is visible from the singer’s before and after weight loss photos. She loves hitting the gym every day, but just like all of us, sometimes her approach is less than enthusiastic. Also, she does like doing weights but she dislikes looking in the mirror while working out in the gym.

The North London singer also explained that sometimes, heavy lifting might take a toll on her complexion. Adele had once revealed that the blood vessels burst on her face and hence has to be extra careful while lifting weights.

Adele on Mental Health

Adele has gone through an excruciating fitness journey and strenuous exercises to achieve a perfect hourglass figure. But she refuses to be defined by her body weight and shape. Instead, she focuses on physical and mental well-being, and her life mantra has been health and happiness first and physical appearance comes a far second.

The singer opened up about the intense episodes of anxiety she experienced during her divorce. Although she says that her decision to divorce her ex-husband Simon Konecki was the right one, leaving marriage had left her completely paralyzed and confused. Besides, she wouldn’t have any control over her body and felt like her body is on another planet.

The ‘Someone like you’ singer found solace from her episodes of anxiety by working out in the gym. She soon began feeling better and saw a drastic reduction in the frequency of her panic attacks. Apart from her newfound love for hitting the gym, customized workout regimes proved to be an effective tool to beat her anxiety. It was never about losing weight for Adele, but more about making her mentally and emotionally stronger.

Sirtfood Diet Recipes You Can Try For Weight Loss

The British singer has never admitted to following any strict diet rule but there are certain food items and dishes that inevitably become a part of the Sirtfood Diet. Adele’s weight loss journey is phenomenal and here are a few recipes that will help you shed a few extra kilos faster.

Sirtfood Green Juice

To achieve quick weight loss results, you may require to drink green juice three times a day. You can make this nutritious juice at your home easily.

Ingredients

Kale- 75 gms

Arugula-30 gms

Parsley-5 gms

Celery sticks- 2 nos.

Green apple- 1/2

Ginger root- 1-centimeter piece

Lemon juice- 2 teaspoons

Matcha green tea- ½ teaspoons

Steps to follow

Step 1- Wash all the ingredients under running tap water and then put them in a juicer jar.

Step 2- Juice all the ingredients together. Ensure that you are using a juicer, not a blender.

Step 3- You can hand-juice the lemon and mix matcha green tea into the juice.

Step 4- Pour the juice into a glass and drink fresh.

Note that Matcha green tea contains caffeine ( 4 ). Therefore, you should add it to the first or second serving of juice in a day. The green juice is packed with dietary fibers and natural sugars that make you feel fuller and helps avoid unhealthy snacks.

Date & walnut cinnamon bites

Date & walnut cinnamon bites make a go-to snack for fitness freaks and a sirtfood-approved recipe. Here’s how you can prepare it in your kitchen.

Ingredients

Walnuts (halved) - 3

Medjool dates (pitted)- 3

Cinnamon powder to taste

Steps To Follow

Step 1 - Carefully cut each walnut into halves.

Step 2 - Do the same with dates.

Step 3 - Put a slice of walnut on each date. Dust cinnamon powder to taste and serve.

This quick and easy recipe makes a perfect evening snack to satiate both your hunger and sweet tooth.

Conclusion

Apart from her ability to get the audience to sing with her, Adele has been inspiring numerous fans to get off the couch and work out. For Adele, it isn't just about her figure and 'looking thin' but about finding the strength within herself to gracefully handle everything life throws at her. Adele struggled with extreme bouts of anxiety post the divorce which drove her to opt for a fitter, healthier lifestyle. Adele made the most of her time indoors during the Covid lockdown where she began working out and eating healthy food. These changes made her feel good and kept her anxiety at bay. Besides, Sirtfood-approved foods can be attributed to Adele’s weight loss.

There are numerous reasons for weight gain including stress and hormonal imbalance. The secret to being healthy and fit lies in making healthier lifestyle choices, eating nutrient-rich food, and working out every day even if it is going for a 30-minute walk.

