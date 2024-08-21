Tara Reid’s Weight Loss: How She Clapped Back Eating Disorder Rumors

Tara Reid is a popular American model and actress, acclaimed for her notable roles in films and television from the late 1990s. Apart from her professional accomplishments, Tara Reid’s weight loss has been a topic of discourse.

Tara has always been open about her weight loss struggles, health, and body image on her social media handle. However, she has received too many negative comments and criticisms about her weight and drastic body transformation. Some of them found her “too skinny” whereas the rest accused her of disordered eating.

Nevertheless, Tara’s weight loss journey has been a source of inspiration for anyone trying to find self-acceptance by overcoming body image issues. As you scroll down, you will know about Tara Reid’s diet plan and workout regime, and how she backlashed eating disorder rumors and other speculations.

Who Is Tara Reid?

Tara Reid was born on 8th November 1975 to Donna Reid and Thomas Reid. She has a brother, Tom, and twin younger siblings, Colleen and Patrick. When she was 6 years old, she stepped into the world of acting and appeared in more than 100 commercials.

In 1997, Reid transitioned to Hollywood movies, bagging a role in The Big Lebowski.

Later, she appeared in Urban Legend and played a small role in Cruel Intentions. She also portrayed the character of the virginal Vicky Lathum in the 1999’s American Pie and that’s when her mainstream success peaked.

In 2001, Reid returned to the small screen with Scrubs, an NBC sitcom, and was also seen in films like Vipers, The Fields, Sharknado, and many more.

When her career kicked off in the early 2000s, her weight and body became a topic of public discourse. Reid received a greater amount of criticism after her appearance in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2.

In one of the interviews, the actress spoke about those comparing her current physical appearance to that of the early 2000s. However, in another interview, the actress slammed back eating disorder speculations and stated that she isn’t dealing with anorexia or bulimia. Her mental strength is quite good and there’s no major health issue.

As per research, anorexia is the most common cause of weight loss in young women with higher mortality than any other psychiatric disorder ( 1 ). On the other hand, Bulimia nervosa is a disorder that is characterized by binge eating and inappropriate compensatory behavior to control weight ( 2 ).

How Did Tara Reid Manage to Lose Weight?

Through her social media handle, Tara stated that she isn’t skinny, instead, she is high on metabolism and thus, she can't gain weight. All that she does is eat.

In one of the interviews, the American personality stated that she is doing good regardless of the consistent scrutiny. She also highlighted the fact that she has always been thin and nothing has changed over the years. She is just like who and how she was.

Adding to that, Reid believes that her way of self-acceptance and self-love might change the minds of those who have been bullying and writing miserable things about her.

The Days of Our Lives alum claps back all the rumors about her having an eating disorder. Those who know her well know that she doesn’t look any different. For years, she mentioned being skinny and eating all the time.

Speaking about all the weight loss speculations and body image, the actress claims that the commenters have made up problems that do not even exist. Perhaps, her current appearance is the result of turning older and a little bit fragile which happens with all the older women.

After being recommended a muscle-building program by an interviewer, Tara agrees to enroll in it if the Special Forces resumes. She also highlighted that audiences bully if one is overweight, but that happens even when one is skinny.

H2: Tara Reid’s Diet And Lifestyle

Reid is terrified of all the rumors about her suffering from bulimia and anorexia which is never going to happen. She loves eating food and such accusations are kind of crazy to hear because, over the years, nothing changed. The 48-year-old actress, requests haters to leave her alone and stop all the speculations.

Tara Reid has been a vocal advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. She hasn’t disclosed what her diet consists of, however, she consumes a healthy diet that is low in fats and calories.

As per research, low-fat food typically includes fruits, whole grain cereals, vegetables, egg whites, turkey and chicken breast without skin, lentils, beans, peas, low-fat dairy products, and seafood ( 3)

H2: Tara Reid’s Workout Routine

Tara Reid hasn’t publicly spoken about her workout routine in detail but she exercises regularly. In 2019, she was also spotted jogging with her trainer, Jenna Willis.

Research states that lifelong exercise is associated with a longer health span ( 4 ). Regular physical activity and exercise can help one stay healthy, energetic, and independent as one gets older ( 5 ).

Tara Reid’s weight loss isn’t actually a weight loss that involves a strict diet and a dedicated workout regime to shed a few pounds. The star was skinny since the beginning of her career. The fact that she is aging like a fine wine makes her look thin and a little fragile.

However, the American personality’s way of self-acceptance inspires fans across the world. She has struggled with body image issues and never focused much on losing weight. She slams back rumors, shuts down accusations, and confirms being happy the way she is. According to her, everyone is beautiful and should accept themselves as they are.

