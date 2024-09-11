Vanessa Williams’ Weight Loss : Diet And Exercise at the Age of 61

Vanessa Williams's fitness levels are soaring in the sky! The 61-year-old American actress and singer is killing it in her explosive Tae Bo fitness class, swinging weights and throwing punches like it's no big deal! Hence, we believe that reducing her inspiring fitness journey to merely Vanessa Williams’ weight loss doesn’t do justice to her exceptional hard work and commitment over the decades. However, the unrelenting curiosity of her fans about how she shed her body fat is understandable; after all, she is a mother of four!

The Eraser star has made it quite big in Hollywood right from the first decade of her career when she debuted as a singer and actress. In addition to her wonderful talent, her stunning sun-kissed glow, alluring blue eyes, effervescent personality, and sweet smile have always been adored by her fans, deeming her a beauty queen and icon.

Off-late, her strength and fitness are yet another gem in the crown of her glory. How did Vanessa Williams manage to stay so impressively fit till the sixth decade of her life? Let’s learn more by diving into the article.

Who Is Vanessa Williams?

Crowned Miss America 1984, Vanessa Williams is the first black woman to win the pageant.

Unfortunately, she had to give up the title facing controversy about nude photographs published in a magazine, for which she gave a public apology 32 years later during Miss America 2016.

Williams then continued her career in show business and became a celebrated pop singer, actress, model, dancer, and producer owing to her commendable talent and hard work. Following her debut album, The Right Stuff, in 1988, she kickstarted a fulfilling singing career and released commercially successful albums, namely The Comfort Zone (1991) and The Sweetest Days (1994). She later also released albums such as Everlasting Love (2005) and The Real Thing (2009).

In 1996, she co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film Eraser and then went on to star in several other films and TV shows — Ugly Betty (2006–2010) and Desperate Housewives (2010–2012) being popular ones. However, her acting career was not limited to the screen, as she also made her Broadway debut in 1994 with Kiss of the Spider Woman. This was followed by other musicals and plays such as Into the Woods, The Trip to Bountiful, and POTUS: Or, and Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Vanessa Williams’ Weight Loss Journey

Vanessa Williams has seldom been anxious in her attitude towards fitness. Especially after becoming a mother, the pop singer has become more confident and comfortable in her body and has embraced her curves.

She doesn’t measure her fitness by weighing herself and leaves the judgment to her clothing, considering the industry she’s working in. Her motto is to live and be prepared to work hard — something that works with her diet, exercise, and profession.

It’s quite intriguing how the Ugly Betty star has never publicly criticized the beauty standards for women in Hollywood — which numerous celebrities have — and has also never demeaned her own body and felt beautiful in most phases of her life.

However, this confidence and self-assurance didn’t come easy to the actress! In the earlier peak of her career, which was in the 90s, Williams was offered a role in the film Eraser, featuring next to Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the role was an excellent career opportunity, the producer had straightforwardly asked Williams to lose weight. This was a time when the actress and singer was already healthy and in excellent shape.

Williams was not someone who had previously been judged for how skinny she was, so this was new! However, as ambitious and career-oriented as she was, Williams took it upon herself to lose weight. This took an extreme turn as she went on a really strict diet and exercised too rigorously, spending hours engaging in cardio and Pilates. At one point, she even considered getting a liposuction, just to get a desired frail figure for the role.

Owing to her persistence, Williams did manage to reach her desired weight and bagged the role for the popular film. This was the skinniest the actress had ever been and has never gone back to that body ever since. It’s quite apparent that Williams certainly wasn’t happy with her lifestyle and approach to her body back then. Hence, it is great that the star never considered going back to that phase and moved on in life with a far healthier approach to diet and fitness.

The actress opened up that growing up in a black community, she had always witnessed “curviness” being celebrated, but the reality of the show business is far from that. She believes that things are far more difficult for upcoming actors and artists in show business as social media has become an unavoidable police of beauty standards, which, unfortunately, is affecting people’s careers.

The only secret to Vanessa Williams’ weight loss transformation following her four pregnancies is her relentless hard work, discipline, passion for fitness, and commitment to eating healthy. The following are some detailed insights about her diet and exercise regime.

Vanessa Williams’ Weight Loss Diet

When it comes to her diet, Williams is exceptionally honest and clear about what needs to be done and what doesn’t. She understands that to lose weight effectively, one has to steer clear of alcohol, sugar, and carbohydrates. Hence, when getting in shape for a role or upcoming shoot, she refrains from consuming them, which inevitably helps her drop pounds.

Her diet is usually very revitalizing and nutrient-dense. That said, Williams is quite a food enthusiast and likes relishing her favorite treats from time to time for her happiness. Let’s understand in detail what Vanessa likes to consume on a daily basis and on occasion.

1. Breakfast Burrito:

Williams kickstarts her day with a hearty breakfast burrito stuffed with eggs, cheese, and salsa. Several nutrition experts deem egg as a superior source of protein and research proves that it comprises all nine essential amino acids, as well as loads of vitamin A, vitamin D, selenium, and choline. Additionally, consuming eggs can help with weight loss as they suppress ghrelin in the body, which is a hunger-stimulating hormone ( 1 ).

This makes eggs an excellent choice for breakfast. The cheese adds some much-needed fat, saltiness, and creaminess to her burrito while the salsa enhances its zingy flavor.

2. Zoodles with Cheese:

Zucchini noodles (zoodles) are a popular trend in low-carbohydrate diets and Vanessa Williams loves them! They are basically shredded zucchini strips that are cooked like pasta and make for a wholesome meal.

Zucchini pasta/noodles are a low-carbohydrate, low-GI, and fiber-rich alternative to traditional pasta, which is often made with unhealthy refined wheat flour. This popular vegetable is loaded with carotenoids (vitamin A), β-carotene, vitamin C, minerals, and phenolic compounds and offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory health benefits ( 2 ), ( 3 ). Williams likes her zoodles with some parmesan cheese as it adds a tarty, nutty, and umami taste to it, while also packing a punch of calcium ( 4 ).

3. Roasted Chicken And Arugula:

According to Williams, reducing carbohydrates should not result in feeling hungry most of the time. Besides, she cannot even afford to do that because of her hectic schedule and strenuous fitness routine. Hence, she keeps healthy snacks handy — roasted chicken and arugula are her favorite ones, and she always keeps them in her fridge.

Chicken is an excellent source of complete protein that keeps her satiated, whereas, arugula is rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin A, folate, and health-boosting antioxidants

( 5 ), ( 6 ). Williams deems this snack as an easy access to protein, fiber, and micronutrients, and hence, loves eating it. Not just arugula — leafy vegetables are a big part of Vanessa William’s weight loss diet in general.

She also likes consuming organic foods and munches on seaweed snacks between meals. An incredible weight loss hack that helps her curb hunger and stay in shape is having warm water with lemon first thing in the morning.

Some sources reveal that for breakfast, she also likes to consume half a bagel with cream cheese and half a cup of coffee on occasion. Such calculated portion control takes place when she is keeping her eyes on her waistline.

Furthermore, Williams makes it a point to add loads of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins (meat or plant-based), and healthy fats to her diet. She also gorges on whole grains for some much-needed complex carbohydrates when she is not trying to lose weight.

What Does Vanessa Williams Like to Eat on Her Cheat Days?

From time to time, the Ugly Betty star likes indulging in her favorite treats such as ice cream, fruity cocktails, fries, pasta, rum cake, waffles, macaroni-and-cheese, mashed potatoes, glazed cupcakes, rib roasts, etc.

Williams loves traveling to Italy and believes that one cannot find a bad meal in Italy — even something as simple as a sandwich! Hence, she immerses herself in the local cuisine every time she visits the place. One of her gourmet favorites is a butter garlic bucatini with ground turkey and olives — the recipe for which is always stuck up on her refrigerator. She also loves the lasagna she makes herself, and enjoys cooking whenever she gets time.

Besides, Williams absolutely loves her wine! She pours herself a glass of the finest Pinot Noir (in winter) and a light-bodied Sauvignon Blanc (in summer) when she wants to sit back and rejuvenate.

Vanessa Williams’ Weight Loss Exercise Routine

If we had to summarize Vanessa Williams’ exercise routine in a single phrase or motto, it would be “Sweat it out!” She often works out at Next Level Martial Arts in New York under the guidance of Sensei Chris Hall, who is also the owner of the fitness class.

She likes to keep her exercises strenuous, explosive, and exhilarating. This includes a mixture of boxing, martial arts, and high-intensity cardio and strength training workouts. Let’s dive deep into it to understand her fitness regime better.

1. Boxing:

Even at the age of 61, The Comfort Zone singer likes to go ham at her boxing class at Next Level Martial Arts. She mixes her explosive boxing routines with functional training and strength training with weights to help with her posture and form. Study shows that boxing exercises have a therapeutic effect on physiological health, which helps in boosting the heart rate, weight loss and management, vitality, and general health ( 7 ).

2. Kickboxing:

Williams also practices kickboxing with the help of Sensei Chris as a part of her Tae Bo workout regime, and boy does she kill it in class! Owing to her exceptional hard work and rigorous practice, Williams sees a difference in her overall posture, strength, and agility.

Research shows how this popular combat exercise boosts heart function, lung function, and psychological health, while also contributing to weight management ( 8 ). However, this is a strenuous exercise with a high risk of injury, so beginners should proceed with caution and practice only under professional supervision.

3. Functional Exercises:

The Broadway actress coupled kickboxing with functional exercises under her Tae Bo exercise program. This comprised HIIT movement training exercises such as Russian twists, kettlebell swings, push-ups with shoulder taps, mountain climbers, lunges, crunches, and a lot more. Such workouts help Williams stay toned and very much in shape even in the sixth decade of her life.

5. Aerobic Exercises:

The Into the Woods star also engages in hearty aerobic exercises from time to time including salsa dancing, jogging, cycling, and running on the treadmill.

6. Walking:

On days when Williams’ schedule or energy level doesn’t permit her to engage in hardcore exercises, she still prefers to get in some movement through leisure walking.

7. Yoga And Stretching:

Stretching is crucial for someone who engages in a lot of hardcore strengthening exercises, which is very true in Williams’ case. Hence, she also practices yoga and deep-stretching exercises from time to time to stretch out her sore muscles and rejuvenate them, alleviating tightness in her body. Yoga also has several therapeutic benefits for the mind and body, such as reducing stress, increasing flexibility, toning muscles, increasing stability and balance, improving respiratory function, etc. ( 9 ).

8. Pilates:

The Ugly Betty star has been practicing Pilates long before it became a rage in the world of fitness. Pilates has helped the American actress and singer stay fit and in shape right from the early 90s.

Vanessa Williams’ Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

After:

All in all, Vanessa Williams’ weight loss and fitness routine have been truly commendable. Despite giving birth to four children and having a hectic schedule at the age of 61, Williams’ fitness levels are way too good. This is probably the reason why her recent behind-the-scenes photoshoot images for a magazine have attracted a lot of scrutiny from critics online. People have jumped to make assumptions about the cause of her weight loss to be Ozempic (or similar weight loss drugs) or some weight loss surgery. In a different discussion, they have also accused her of getting cosmetic surgery.

Fortunately, fans who have been dedicatedly following her fitness routine over the years are well aware of just how much effort Williams put into her health, and how her slim and toned physique is just a byproduct of the same. Her fans have even defended her amidst online trolls, saying how several other reasons can act as a catalyst for her weight loss other than any drug or surgery, and how people shouldn’t make nasty assumptions.

Besides, what counts is that there is recorded no evidence of Williams taking any shortcut to weight loss, whereas stories of her exercise and diet plan are all over her social media. Hence, we’d conclude by saying that haters are going to hate, but it doesn’t matter to our girl Vanessa as she’s still killing it!

