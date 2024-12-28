Meet Twinkle Khanna who debuted at 21, got engaged twice, met her husband during a photoshoot, worked with all three Khans and left Bollywood at 27

There is a common belief that the child of a popular actor in the industry easily finds success in the film industry. They always get support from their parents and don't have to struggle in their career. But this is not the case with every actor. We are talking about none other than Twinkle Khanna, who made her debut at the age of 21 but soon realized it wasn't for her. She left the industry at 27 after acting in several flop films.

Twinkle Khanna was born in Mumbai on December 29, 1973, to legendary actor and superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. She is the elder daughter and attended New Era High School, Panchgani. She later went to college and planned to be a chartered accountant but joined Bollywood to earn and support her mother.

She debuted at 21 in Barsaat in 1995 opposite Bobby Deol. The film, produced by Dharmendra to launch his son in Bollywood, was a commercial success. Before its release, Khanna signed two additional projects, cementing her place in the industry. But she had to witness several flops in a row, including Uff! Yeh Mohabbat and Itihaas failed at the box office.

Later, her 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai with Salman Khan perfomed decently at box office. She worked with her now husband, Akshay Kumar, in International Khiladi and Zulmi in 1999 and starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah the same year.

She worked with all three Khans and starred with Aamir Khan in Mela, but the film was a box-office failure, and she decided to leave the industry. Her last film appearance was in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001).

The former actress met Akshay Kumar during a photo shoot for Filmfare magazine. After being engaged twice since they called off their first engagement, the couple married on January 17, 2001. Shortly after, Twinkle left Bollywood, stating she no longer enjoyed acting.

They had different personalities, and everyone believed that they would eventually part ways, but rather, they have been married for more than two decades and are still going strong. The couple have two children, a son named Aarav and a daughter Nitara.

She transitioned to other pursuits after leaving acting. In 2002, Khanna opened her interior design store, The White Window, in Mumbai and collaborated with several actors for work. She later co-produced films like Tees Maar Khan and Pad Man.

Twinkle also became a bestselling author, with books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Her columns in The Times of India and Daily News and Analysis have become popular due to her unfiltered approach and insight.

The Mela actress has openly admitted she doesn't feel proud of her acting career, even joking that her films should be banned. She left Bollywood to focus on family, writing, and other creative endeavors. Recently, she completed her Master of Arts degree from London.

