Taylor Swift Shares Child With Colorado Man? Singer Lands Protection From Ex-Convict’s Absurd Claims

Taylor Swift has obtained a temporary restraining order against 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, who she says has been stalking her for years. According to court documents, Wagner first appeared at her Los Angeles residence in July 2024, claiming falsely that Swift was the mother of his child and demanding to see her.

Despite never having met him, Swift’s security team discovered that Wagner had a criminal history, had written the singer lengthy, delusional letters from prison, and even altered his driver’s license to bear her home address.

Wagner's unwanted visits and threatening mails

Swift's declaration states Wagner showed up at her estate on consecutive days in May 2025, insisting he was "checking on a friend"—a claim her team deemed untrue. She states that on at least one July 2024 visit, he carried "a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon."

Her security ran a background check, which revealed Wagner had been incarcerated and had sent "hundreds" of emails to Swift's staff containing false stories about a romantic involvement. He also attempted to divert Swift's personal mail to his own address.

Court’s protection order and Swift’s safety concerns

On June 9, 2025, a Los Angeles judge granted Swift’s request for a temporary restraining order. The order bars Wagner from coming within 100 yards of Swift, her home, workplace, vehicles, and any location where she is present.

Swift’s legal filing stressed her fear of “imminent harm,” given Wagner’s escalation in both frequency and intensity of visits and communications. Swift, currently dating Travis Kelce, has faced multiple stalking incidents in recent years, including a 2024 arrest of a man outside one of her Eras Tour shows.

In her declaration, she noted her longstanding need for privacy and safety measures, recalling in a 2019 interview with CBS Mornings, “People tend to show up uninvited like dudes who think we have an imaginary marriage.” With this court order in place, Swift hopes to restore the sense of security she lost due to Wagner’s persistent harassment.

